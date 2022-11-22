Doha, Qatar.- The Mexican fans conquer the public places of Qatar. Hours before the game of the Mexican National Team begins, a number of fans walk through the subway to Doha while they emotionally sing the melody “Waka Waka” by the Colombian Shakira.

The song that brings together sports figures is one of the favorites of the national fans and as they descend the escalators, they begin to sing the chorus of the song that served as the official theme of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

But not only the fans of our country raised their hands and exclaimed the emblematic melody of Gerard Piqué’s ex-partner, but also, behind him, people from Argentina and Brazil join the party to make the cry louder and in one voice .

The moment was captured in a video circulating on TikTok. Its own lasts 25 seconds and shows that the lyrics of the song that was the tone for the first fair in Africa is one of the favorites of the people in this New Millennium.

The jubilation for having started the World Cup in Qatar 2022 runs through the entire Planet Earth. Those who could not attend the Middle East realize how good the celebration is and this video is a clear example, having just over five million views.

Mexico will play its first test in the twenty-second World Cup tomorrow against the Polish National Team. The duel will be at 10:00 a.m. (Mexico time) 09:00 a.m. (Culiacán time). The match will be broadcast on Channel 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, Sky Sports and Vix.