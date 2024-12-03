Arthur Brooks. It’s probably a name unknown to many peopleNow, it is a figure with great prestige in the global economic arena who is known for being a professor of leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and a professor at the Harvard Business School.

A humble person who does not need to brag about his achievements nor seeks constant validation. Instead, it does focus on growing and helping others do so. also. And it has nothing to do with underestimating or underestimating yourself, rather to recognize self worth without comparing or imposing oneself on others.

Surprisingly, he has been a protagonist in the program “Col.lapse” from 3cat. In one of his interventions with Ricard Ustrell he spoke about the keys to be happy, one of the issues that has most worried – and will continue to worry in the future – to humanity.

?? @arthurbrooks: “To be happy, it’s important not to try to be the person you are in your 20s” ? The guest is a professor of leadership at the Harvard Kennedy School and a professor at the Harvard Business School.#Col lapse3Cat pic.twitter.com/JF2qRVTrMH — 3Cat (@som3cat) November 27, 2024

Firstly, he has pointed out that it is key No try to be the person you were 20 years ago. The most advisable thing, in his opinion, is look in the future and stop looking in the past. In second place, we have to learn not to add things to our lives.

“At first you want more, you always want more. The truth is that satisfaction in life It’s not having more things, it’s wanting less.“, he explained forcefully to the aforementioned media. Thirdlyhas carried out a comparison of the human being with nature to help understand his speech.

“We are like trees and very successful people tend to present themselves as standing out with their leaves, but it is not necessary to worry about the roots.“, he detailed. Yes, when it shouldn’t be like that.

In fact, he recalled that it is important to have roots connected and that the most relevant of all is cultivate relationships. “If in the end you don’t have professional success, only relationships remain“, he stressed to the aforementioned media. And he is right.

Finally, he called for giving and receiving love in our lives. And we don’t know when our story will end. What’s more, when the time comes, love will be the only thing we have left. “If you don’t have love, you don’t have anything,” the expert concluded.