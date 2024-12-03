Get up with the swollen eyes It is quite common and the causes can be diverse, from fatigue to diet. According to Mar Sánchez Orduñacosmetologist and creator of Wild Rain, “bloat is a common condition that occurs when there is a fluid buildup in the tissues surrounding the face and eyes. “This excess fluid can cause swelling, inflammation, and a feeling of tightness in the skin.” The cosmetic surgeon and doctor Maria Vicente He adds that “swelling and bags go hand in hand as a result of the loss of tone of the ligaments and muscles that support the eyelids, excess skin and the displacement and strangulation of fluid and fat in the upper and lower eyelids.”

Why do you wake up with swollen eyes?

Crying or not getting enough sleep are some of the most common causes of having swollen eyes when getting out of bed, but there are more, according to cosmetologist Mar Sánchez: «fluid retention, due to hormonal changessuch as during the menstrual cycle or pregnancy; excessive consumption of saltwhich can cause fluid retention; allergies, irritation or lesions on the skin around the eyes; smoking, sun exposure or even underlying medical conditions, such as kidney, heart or liver problems, that can affect fluid balance in the body.

Tips to reduce eye inflammation in the morning

Doctors Virtudes Ruiz and María Vicente, surgeons and aesthetic doctors at Virtud Estética, share six tips to combat puffy eyes.

– Diet: «The first thing is to avoid excesses the evening before, better zero alcohol, carbohydrates, soft drinks, sugar in general, red meat, processed and pre-cooked products and copious meals after 6 p.m. These foods are not only going to make us ‘bloat’ but they are going to make us rest badly,” advises Virtudes Ruíz, surgeon and aesthetic doctor.









– Dream: “It is essential to sleep well, try to go to bed at the same time every day and rest a minimum of 7 hours a day,” advises María Vicente, surgeon and aesthetic doctor.

– Sleeping posture: «Edema usually occurs due to fluid accumulation when we are in a horizontal position, so it is advisable to sleep slightly elevated. Just putting a couple of pillows under our head is enough for us to wake up with less swelling and, surely, with fewer wrinkles because this forces us to sleep on our backs,” according to Dr. Ruíz.

– Eye contour: «It is also advisable to keep our eye contour in the refrigerator so we can apply it cool the next morning. The cold reduces the swelling. For this same reason, eye contours that incorporate metallic ‘ice effect’ applicators are recommended. As well as those that contain vitamins C and K, since they activate microcirculation in this area and improve skin quality and luminosity,” according to Dr. Vicente.

– Massage: «To promote the penetration of active ingredients around the eyes, drain accumulated liquids and activate circulation in the area, it is advisable to perform a tapping massage for a few minutes. With small touches from the inner to the outer corner of the eye, alternating the index and middle fingers. This greatly improves inflammation,” says Dr. Ruíz.

– Cucumber slices or chamomile bags: «If, in addition, we have time, we can leave a couple of cucumber slices or bags of cold chamomile on for 10 minutes. This will reduce the swelling immediately,” says Dr. Vicente.

In addition, Dr. Virtudes Ruiz adds “if the swelling or bags in the eyes are frequent and striking, they may be related to some type of pathologyso you must consult a doctor.

Cosmetics against puffy eyes

Below we leave you a selection of products to care for the eye area and improve puffiness, as well as other common problems in this area, such as wrinkles, dark circles and bags.

Virtud Estética Axt Care eye contour

Axt Care eye contour from Virtud Estética.



A solution for major pericular contour problems, including swellingas well as wrinkles, dark circles and bags. Its formula includes natural collagen, low molecular weight hyaluronic acid, Matrixil 3000®, Rhamnosoft®, Argireline®, Eyeseryl®, Alfa Bisabolol, wheat germ oil and jojoba. Price: 35 euros.

Wild Rain Hanna Eye Contour

Wild Rain Hanna Eye Contour.



Designed for the care of the area in more mature skinsince it has powerful active ingredients such as Eyesssery which according to Mar Sánchez Orduña, the founder of Wild Rain, “has proven to have properties to reduce puffiness and dark circles around the eyes, helping to improve the appearance of the skin. “It works by inhibiting fluid buildup and improving blood circulation, which can reduce the appearance of bags and dark circles.” It also includes collagen in its formula. Price: 39.95 euros.

Institut Esthederm Intensive Retinol Eye Contour

Intensive Retinol eye contour from Institut Esthederm.



Intensive anti-aging treatment that combats the main signs of photoaging around the eyes: deep wrinkles, sagging, bags and dark tone. Its formula contains pro-retinolwhich stimulates cell renewal and the synthesis of collagen and elastin to visibly smooth wrinkles and firm the eye contour area; biomimetic peptide, which helps prevent the appearance of fatty bags in the eyes by reducing lipid accumulation, and caffeine, which mitigates signs of fatigue, improves circulation and reduces puffiness. Price: 46 euros.

Veralab Depuff Eye Contour Serum

Veralab Depuff eye contour serum.



An eye contour serum based on quinoa seed extract that counteracts the vascular causes responsible for the color of dark circles, minimizing dark circles and swelling in the periocular area. In addition, it improves the elasticity of the skin, exerting a tightening effect and leaving the skin firmer. He applicator with microspheres that it incorporates, guarantees better absorption of the active ingredients and performs a massage that favors the reactivation of microcirculation. Price: 19 euros.

Patyka 360º Eye Contour Lifting Patches

These biodegradable hydrogel patchesyes They offer triple action: tightening, anti-wrinkle and anti-fatigue. Its effectiveness is based on ultralift technology thanks to the coordinated action of oat polysaccharides and hyaluronic acid from APM that create a non-occlusive tightening film on the surface of the skin to smooth it. Aspilanthol from acmella oleracea (Botox-like plant) acts on expression lines to reduce their appearance and soften features, while wild gentian extract has anti-fatigue action, stimulating lymphatic functions and microcirculation, to visibly reduce dark circles and bags. Price: 10.90 euros (envelope with two patches).

Yeauty ‘Power of Passion’ Eye Mask

Yeauty eye mask.



Two hydrogel hearts and a powerful serum that floods the eye area with hydration, thanks to its concentration of active ingredients. These patches moisturize, soften and reduce dark circles and puffinessnas well as visible signs of fatigue. Ideal for tired eyes. Price: 0.87 euros, in Primor.

IRIS 2 by Foreo

Foreo Iris eye contour device.



Inspired by ancient acupressure techniques practiced in Asia, and revolutionized by Foreo’s patented T-Sonic massage pulsations. IRIS 2 has been clinically shown to minimize signs of aging around the eyes, while reduces eye fatigue and soothes dry and tired eyes, for a fresh look. Price: 199 euros.

Roll on Soin Defatigant Regard by Thalgo

Naturally fresh gel, with energizing spiruline and marine magnesiumstimulates and protects the most exposed and fragile area of ​​the face. The anti-puffiness and anti-dark circles effectiveness of elderflower and horse chestnut polyphenols is enhanced by the ice effect of the Roll-On spheres. Tested under dermatological and ophthalmological controls. Suitable for contact lens wearers and sensitive eyes. Price: 42.30 euros.

Gen Identity Eye Contour Care Gel

It combats wrinkles around the eyes, minimizes dark circles, reduces puffiness and bags, firms the skin of the eyelid and the tail of the eyebrow and erases fatigue by illuminating the look. Through a ultra refreshing gel texture and using a roll-on applicator It massages the area and has an instant decongestant effect. Its concentrated high-performance formula has cutting-edge biotechnological active ingredients such as Munapsystm, a peptide similar to botulinum toxin, Scelleyetm, a biomimetic growth factor produced in wild plants and Meiviewtm, an ingredient obtained from an endophytic microorganism that lives in Majorcan waters. Price: 42.97 euros.