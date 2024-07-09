The world of sponge Bob is constantly expanding. Not only does the animated series continue to produce new episodes, but multiple films are already in development. One of these is Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Moviewhich will star Arenita Mejillas, and of which we already have the first trailer.

Through its official YouTube account, Netflix shared the first official look at Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie, where we can see SpongeBob and Sandy Cheeks on an adventure that will take them far from Bikini Bottom, and all the way to Texas.. This is the official description:

“When Bikini Bottom and all its inhabitants are suddenly pulled out of the ocean, Sandy Cheeks and SpongeBob travel to Texas to save the town from an evil plot.”

Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie is part of a series of films focusing on the various characters of Bikini Bottom, and the next film is expected to star Plankton. Remember, Saving Bikini Bottom: The Sandy Cheeks Movie will arrive on Netflix on August 2, 2024. In related news, Xbox announces special SpongeBob console. Likewise, SpongeBob game is now available on Game Pass.

Author’s Note:

Like The Simpsons, SpongeBob lost much of what made it special a long time ago, and while these new productions are aimed at a new audience, it seems that there is no great attempt to capture the great essence of the original episodes.

Via: Netflix