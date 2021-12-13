The great final of Mexican football started with great enthusiasm between Atlas and León, the red and black team began the confrontation with a disadvantage on the global scoreboard, since the Panzas Verdes won 2-1 in the first leg from the Nou Camp.
In the first half hour of the second leg at the Jalisco Stadium, those led by Diego Cocca They tried to open the scoring based on intensity, and the clearest and most important play of the match was generated by the Colombian forward Julian Quinones who was about to shout a goal and give the team from Guadalajara the momentary draw.
The play started from the bottom, the Colombian goalkeeper Camilo Vargas took the ball in his area, after a failed center of the emerald offensive, he immediately rushed to continue on the offensive and cleared the ball with force and power to seek to assist his compatriot, for his fortune he got it and Quinones reached the ball to be alone in front of him Rodolfo Cota and he intelligently pumped the shot which ended up crashing into the stick.
In this way, the athletic team stayed close and had their clearest opportunity in the first 45 minutes of the second leg.
