The 2021 Apertura tournament of Liga MX ended, the grand final of Mexican soccer faced Atlas and León who equaled 3-3 on the aggregate scoreboard, after the Fiera won the first leg 3-2 and the Foxes did the same, winning the return leg 1-0.
The title of the First Division championship was defined in the penalty shoot-out and the rojinegro team was proclaimed the new monarch after winning 4-3 in the shoot-out, after having made a great final and leaving everything on the court.
The Colombian goalkeeper will remain in the history of Mexican football as the goalkeeper who broke the team’s drought and contributed greatly to this achievement, in the second leg he left a clean sheet and saved two penalties. Being an important factor.
The Peruvian center-back had a great game, attentive in the defensive plays, he contributed a lot in the defensive sector.
The Argentine defender turned into a wall with his teammates, he did not stop defending each ball and he deserves an excellent rating.
Although he is not a youth squad, he represented the red and black colors like few others, his quality on the field is extraordinary and in the final he did not have to break his soul every minute.
The youth squad from Guadalajara showed that his place in the club has been earned, in the final he went to the front without fear and was not intimidated by his rivals.
The youth and red and black youth squad showed that he has the potential to be a great player and with great projection to become a national team, he ran and played his physique on the field.
The captain and already consecrated as an Atlas benchmark was the scorer of the goal that gave the club the opportunity to go into overtime and later go to the penalty shoot-out, although he missed his penalty, he cannot be blamed for anything.
The youth squad and youth of the rojinegro team is yet another who was part of the new generation that has established itself and gone down in history. The player went out to leave everything on the field and did not disappoint the fans.
The canterano and experienced rojinegro was one of the most important elements of the club, his bearing and dedication to the colors inspired the youngsters and it was possible to notice his impetus to go forward in search of the goal.
The Argentine striker was fundamental in the achievement of the championship, without his presence the team’s title would surely have been impossible. He was also the player who could put the last nail in the coffin for the Esmeraldas in the penalty shoot-out.
The Colombian was a tremendous signing for the team, he contributed a lot to the club’s objectives and in the final nothing was left behind and he was close to scoring a real goal.
