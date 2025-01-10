This Saturday, Princess Leonor departs aboard the Juan Sebastián de Elcano, the historic Navy training ship. Before her, her father, the King, did so, who in 1987 also embarked in Cádiz as part of his military training. But, on board Elcano, not only Doña Leonor and her fellow midshipmen will go. On this ship, heritage and history travel on board.

One of those treasures is the Commander’s Chamber, which is not just your cabin. It is much more than that, it is its most distinguished stay and place of reception for personalities. Even more so in the case of the training ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano, a floating embassy of the Navy that begins its XCVII training cruise this week, in which it will travel 17,000 nautical miles stopping in eight countries where intense diplomatic activity is expected.

The schooner brig has shown for the first time some of the most precious treasures housed in the Commander’s Chamber, some of them almost centenary, such as an original silver teapot from 1928. These are combined with other more modern elements but also full of symbolism, as a miniature replica of the gift ship of the President of Chile Salvador Allende, a great fan of building models of sailboats and miniature replicas, in 1973.

The current commander of the ship, Captain Luis Carreras-Presas do Campo, will also be able to enjoy many other elements worthy of being displayed in a museum, such as a replica of the figurehead of the corvette Blanca Aurora or a Peruvian chess made of wood. from the jungle and gift from the country’s president Fernando Belaunde Terry. There are also many written documents that record the ship’s first voyages, such as the notebook used during its navigation by the sailor Juan Pons, who embarked in 1934.

In the room, in its starboard area, there is no shortage of original photographs of members of the Royal Family from different periods. Four generations of members of the King’s Household who have been on board or have sailed on the ship, and who will continue to grow when Princess Leonor embarks this week. Photographs dedicated by Infanta Beatriz de Borbón, Kings Don Felipe and Doña Letizia while they were still princes or a snapshot of King Alfonso



VESSEL MODEL IN CRYSTAL URN The model was made by the well-known Galician naval painter and model maker Moncho Lastra (1952-2006) and represents «Juan Sebastián de Elcano» heeled and sailing in strong seas. STAINED WINDOW WITH THE SHIELD OF WEAPONS The Coat of Arms of Juan Sebastián de Elcano was granted to him by Charles V (Charles I of Spain), in 1523, as a prize and consideration for his great feat. By doorbell He wears a helmet and on it, as a crest, a world surrounded by a ribbon with the legend “Primus circumdedisti me” (“You were the first to circumnavigate me »). In the image of the Book of Honor, of which There are several on board, you can see the dedication made by the two Kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI, during his embarkation in 2018 on board at the Base Naval de La Carraca, on the occasion of the act of hoisting for the first time the pennant of the V Centenary of the First Circumnavigation to Earth, coinciding with the five hundred years of the signing of the Capitulations of Valladolid. MODEL OF THE VESSEL IN A GLASS URN The model was made by the well-known painter and model maker Galician naval Moncho Lastra (1952-2006) and represents the «Juan Sebastián de Elcano” listing and sailing in strong seas. STAINED WINDOW WITH THE COAT OF ARMS The Coat of Arms of Juan Sebastián de Elcano was granted to him by Charles V (Charles I of Spain), in 1523, as a prize and consideration for his great feat. By bell he wears a helmet and on it, as a crest, a world surrounded by a ribbon with the legend “Primus circumdedisti me” (“You were the first to circumnavigate me”). In the image of the Book of Honor, of which there are several on board, You can see the dedication made by the two Kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI, during their embarkation in 2018 on board at the La Carraca Naval Base, on the occasion of the act of hoisted for the first time the pennant of the V Centenary of the First Circumnavigation of the Earth, coinciding with the five hundred years of the signing of the Capitulations of Valladolid. MODEL OF THE SHIP IN CRYSTAL URN The model was made by the well-known Galician naval painter and model maker Moncho Lastra (1952-2006) and represents «Juan Sebastián de Elcano» heeled and sailing in strong seas. STAINED WINDOW WITH THE SHIELD OF WEAPONS The Coat of Arms of Juan Sebastián de Elcano was granted to him by Charles V (Car the I of Spain), in 1523, as a prize and with consideration to his great feat. By doorbell He wears a helmet and on it, as a crest, a world surrounded by a ribbon with the legend “Primus circumdedisti me” (“You were the first to circumnavigate me »). In the image of the Book of Honor, of which There are several on board, you can see the dedication made by the two Kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI, during his embarkation in 2018 on board at the Base Naval de La Carraca, on the occasion of the act of hoisting for the first time the pennant of the V Centenary of the First Circumnavigation to Earth, coinciding with the five hundred years of the signing of the Capitulations of Valladolid. MODEL OF THE SHIP IN CRYSTAL URN The model was made by the well-known Galician naval painter and model maker Moncho Lastra (1952-2006) and represents «Juan Sebastián de Elcano» heeled and sailing in strong seas. STAINED WINDOW WITH THE SHIELD OF WEAPONS The Coat of Arms of Juan Sebastián de Elcano was granted to him by Charles V (Car the I of Spain), in 1523, as a prize and with consideration to his great feat. By doorbell He wears a helmet and on it, as a crest, a world surrounded by a ribbon with the legend “Primus circumdedisti me” (“You were the first to circumnavigate me »). In the image of the Book of Honor, of which There are several on board, you can see the dedication made by the two Kings of Spain, Juan Carlos I and Felipe VI, during his embarkation in 2018 on board at the Base Naval de La Carraca, on the occasion of the act of hoisting for the first time the pennant of the V Centenary of the First Circumnavigation to Earth, coinciding with the five hundred years of the signing of the Capitulations of Valladolid.

In any case, one of his most precious works is an engraving that portrays Juan Sebastián de Elcano, by the painter Ignacio Zuloaga, a Basque sailor who completed the first circumnavigation of the Earth and inspires the midshipmen who embark on the ship each year in the most important step of your military training.

STARBOARD AREA: THE ROYAL HOUSE The interior of the chamber, the starboard side – the left side as soon as you enter – is dedicated to the Royal House. In the room there are numerous original photographs, and some dedicated, of the Royal Family. All of them have been on board or sailed on the ship. Images that portray four generations, which will be five once Princess Leonor embarks. THE INFANTA BEATRIZ DE BORBÓN Portrait dedicated in 1990 by Infanta Beatriz de Borbón, daughter of King Alfonso DON FELIPE AND DOÑA LETIZIA, IN 2006 The Kings, when they were still Princes, dedicated this portrait to the training ship Elcano. THREE GENERATIONS ON BOARD In the portrait, Don Felipe can be seen with his grandfather, Juan de Borbón, and his father Juan Carlos I in the chamber in 1987. The same year that the King embarked on the training ship. His education, like that of his daughter Doña Leonor, began in Cádiz. FIRST INSTRUCTION CRUISE The portrait captures Elcano’s first training cruise in 1928, which sailed between Cádiz and Málaga. In the image you can see King Alfonso XIII with part of the crew. THE PORTRAIT OF JUAN DE BORBÓN In 1979, Don Juan traveled for 35 days aboard Elcano on the Honolulu-Manila leg of the voyage. A trip that was registered in the V Ship’s Round the World Tour QUEEN SOFIA, ON BOARD After completing the LXXI Training Cruise, Queen Sofía embarked on the training ship in transit between the island of Cabrera and Palma de Mallorca in July 2001.

Text: Pilar de la Cuesta

Development: Jorge Gomez

Design: Julián de Velasco and Rodrigo Parrado

Edition: Esther Blanco and Axel Guerra

Ahead, months of voyage in which Doña Leonor will be another cabin boy on board. Together with his companions, he will sail for 140 days and stop in eight countries: Brazil, Uruguay, Chile, Peru, Panama, Colombia, the Dominican Republic and the United States.