In the world of vitamins, biotin ranks high as one of the most essential for the proper functioning of the human body. Also known as vitamin B7 or vitamin H, biotin is an essential nutrient for metabolism, healthy hair, skin and nails, and many other critical functions. Although its importance is undeniable, this micronutrient is often underestimated or misunderstood.

In this article we will explore in depth what biotin is, its functions in the body, food sources, deficiencies, controversies about its supplementation and its impact on health.

What is biotin?

Biotin is a water-soluble vitamin that belongs to the group of B vitamins. This means that it is not stored in large quantities in the body and must be obtained regularly through diet or supplements. Its name derives from the Greek bios, which means “life”, which underlines its importance for the vital processes of the organism.

Biotin acts as a coenzyme in several essential metabolic reactions, especially those related to energy production. It also plays a key role in fatty acid synthesis, amino acid metabolism and gene regulation.









Main functions of biotin

Biotin is vital for a variety of biological processes, including:

1. energy production. Biotin facilitates the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats and proteins, helping to convert food into usable energy. It does this by acting as a coenzyme in reactions that involve carboxylase enzymes, essential for metabolic cycles.

2. Health of hair, skin and nails. Biotin is known for its positive impact on the growth and strengthening of hair, nails and skin. Although the scientific evidence is still inconclusive in people without deficiency, its use is popular in supplements to combat hair loss and brittle nails.

3. Genetic regulation. It plays a role in gene expression by influencing the transcription of genes involved in cell growth and metabolic function.

4. embryonic development. Biotin is crucial during pregnancy, as it participates in cell growth and metabolic processes important for the development of the fetus.

5. Nervous system. It contributes to the maintenance of neurological functions by participating in the synthesis of neurotransmitters and the production of myelin, a substance that protects neurons.

Sources of biotin

Biotin is found in a variety of foods, and a balanced diet is usually sufficient to meet daily needs. Some of the richest sources of biotin include:

• Eggs: Especially the yolk. However, excessive consumption of raw egg whites can inhibit the absorption of biotin due to the presence of avidin, a protein that binds to the vitamin.

• Nuts and seeds: Almonds, walnuts and sunflower seeds are rich in biotin.

• Liver and meat: Beef liver is one of the most concentrated sources of biotin.

• fatty fish: Salmon and sardines.

• Vegetables: Spinach, broccoli, carrots and sweet potatoes.

• Legumes: Lentils, beans and chickpeas.

• Comprehensive products: Whole wheat and oats contain small amounts of biotin.

Daily requirements

The biotin requirement varies depending on the age, sex and health conditions of each individual. According to general recommendations:

• Babies: 5-6 mcg per day.

• Children: 8-12 mcg per day.

• Adolescents and adults: 20-30 mcg per day.

• Pregnant women: 30 mcg per day.

• Breastfeeding women: 35 mcg per day.

Biotin deficiency is rare, since the human intestine also produces small amounts of this vitamin thanks to the intestinal microbiota.

Biotin deficiency

Although rare, biotin deficiency can occur in certain conditions:

• Prolonged consumption of raw egg white: As mentioned, avidin prevents the absorption of biotin.

• Genetic disorders: Such as the defect in holocarboxylase synthetase, which affects the utilization of biotin.

• Prolonged use of certain medications: Anticonvulsants or antibiotics that interfere with the absorption of the vitamin.

• Poor nutrition: In people with malnutrition or eating disorders.

Deficiency symptoms:

• Hair loss and brittle nails.

• Seborrheic dermatitis or skin rashes.

• Fatigue and muscle weakness.

• Neurological problems such as depression, lethargy and tingling in the extremities.

Biotin supplements: Are they really necessary?

In recent years, biotin supplements have gained popularity, especially in the beauty market, with the promise of improving hair, skin, and nails. However, studies suggest that these benefits are only evident in people with a diagnosed deficiency.

Excess biotin through supplements may be unnecessary and, in some cases, even problematic. High doses of biotin can interfere with laboratory tests, such as those of thyroid or cardiac function, leading to erroneous diagnoses.

Biotin and its impact on health

1. Hair and skin health: Although many people consume biotin to prevent hair loss, scientific evidence is limited. In cases of deficiency, supplements can reverse symptoms, but there is no strong evidence that biotin improves hair health in healthy people.

2. Diabetes: Some studies suggest that biotin, in combination with other nutrients, may help improve blood glucose control in patients with type 2 diabetes. However, more research is required.

3. multiple sclerosis: Preliminary research has explored the use of high doses of biotin as a possible treatment for progressive multiple sclerosis, although the results are inconclusive.

A vital nutrient, but in moderation

Biotin is an essential component for optimal health, playing critical roles in metabolism, cell development, and the health of hair, skin, and nails. However, for most people, a balanced diet provides enough biotin to meet daily needs.

The rise of supplements should be approached with caution, prioritizing medical advice before consuming them unnecessarily. The key to taking full advantage of the benefits of biotin lies in understanding its true role in the body and avoiding exaggeration of its properties.

Biotin, like all vitamins, reminds us that balance and knowledge are essential for good health.