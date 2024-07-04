Bloomberg: EU Wants to Fine Elon Musk’s X Social Network 6% of Its Profits

The European Union wants to impose a fine on the social network X (formerly Twitter), which belongs to the American entrepreneur Elon Musk, in the amount of 6 percent of its global profit. This amount is planned to be collected by the end of the year for the social network’s violation of new EU rules on online content control, reports Bloombergciting sources within the union’s institutions.