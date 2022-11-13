Fact is stranger than fiction, just like Tsutomu Yamaguchi was bigger than any scene in an action-adventure movie. luck or chance, Yamaguchi evaded death on August 6 and 9, 1945, when World War II left an indelible mark on history.

Tsutomu Yamaguch was able to see with his own eyes the force of nuclear weapons that destroyed the cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan. Yamaguchi survived the two bombings that shook the world at the time.

(Also read: Are you a fan of Studio Ghibli? They open a theme park inspired by their films).

First bombing: Hiroshima

Tsutomu Yamaguchi was born on March 16, 1916 in Nagasaki. There he worked as a naval engineer at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries in the mid-1930s. At just 29 years old, the Japanese led a comfortable life in terms of work and personal life, he himself commented on ‘ABC Australia’.

That August 6, 1945, the day that the country remembers with great pain, Yamaguchi traveled to Hiroshima for business. However, he did not expect that on that occasion he would experience one of the worst tragedies.

(It may be of interest to you: This is how the ‘Buchenwald bitch’ operated: nymphomaniac, sadist and Nazi murderer).

Without warning, warning or prior threat, The United States detonated a nuclear bomb 600 meters above the city. Tragedy that left more than 100,000 people dead instantly, according to reports delivered by relief agencies at the time.

The engineer, dazed, confused and injured, managed to see how the smoke covered the bodies scattered through the streets of Hiroshima.

In 1945, Tsutomu Yamaguchi survived the first atomic blast at Hiroshima, despite being spun in the air like a tornado & landing face-first in a ditch. After a quick recovery, he jumped on a train to Nagasaki, arriving just in time for the second bomb. I have survived that one too. pic.twitter.com/IcX3YM0zsx — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) October 6, 2022

“I saw a great mushroom-shaped pillar rising up to the sky. It was like a tornado, although it did not move, but it grew and spread horizontally at its highest point, “said the survivor for an interview in Japanese media.

The impact not only caused him great trauma, but also temporarily blinded him, ruptured his eardrums and marked his body with severe radiation burns.

(Don’t stop reading: Family with half of members with schizophrenia helped to understand the disease).

Second impact: Nagasaki

Days after managing to find shelter, Yamaguchi managed to travel to Nagasaki to reunite with his family. In the midst of the pain from his injuries, there was the frustration knowing that he couldn’t do anything to save so many people around him.

The rubble, the desperate cries and the impermeable cry of the victims left by a war that, at first, seemed to be unstoppable, took over Yamaguchi’s thoughts day and night, according to his account in different local media.

Only three days had passed since the previous incident and Yamaguchi had not been able to get over the tragedy of the nuclear bomb in Hiroshima. Suddenly, he felt that his vision became cloudy, the buzzing that shook his ears returned to make a presence and the voices of the people were more and more intense.

Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a Japanese engineer, was one of the very few who survived both the atomic bomb attacks on Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The two bombings killed between 129,000 and 226,000 people. America has never apologized for the atomic bombings. pic.twitter.com/abmlJpyrPk – Fidato (@tequieremos) August 6, 2020

A black cloud, broken glass, debris on top of people and a sea of ​​fatalities, that was the result of the second attack that Yamaguchi survived again in the Nagasaki bomb.

The United States had struck again, this time with a plutonium bomb that was dubbed Fat Man of 21 kilotons that clouded the city with sadness and despair. According to the calculations made in those days, a report was delivered with 120,000 people deceased.

(Read on: Hungry Dogs and Bomb Bats: The Weirdest Weapons Seen in War.)

On this occasion, Yamaguchi not only defied death but also escaped the second tragedy that hit the country, he did not suffer any injuries, scratches or serious damage. But he did witness the misfortune that claimed the lives of thousands of people.

Avoid death, love life

Although it took time to be able to shake off each splinter that reminded him that he was about to die twice, he decided to continue with his life and take advantage of the two opportunities that God or destiny gave him.



“Now I can tell young people my terrible story and the whole world will know what I lived through, even after my death”Tsumoto Yamaguchi commented in 2008 to a Japanese television network.

Tsumoto Yamaguchi fell in love, got married, had two daughters, and continued his work. At 65 years of age, on July 4, 2010, Yamaguchi died of stomach cancer that, according to the media, may have been caused, in part, by radiation in Hiroshima.

A year earlier, Japan officially acknowledged “its exposure to nuclear radiation.” Yamaguchi commented in a report by the ‘ABC Australia’ news channel before he died. This brought him only an economic benefit, which covered health coverage and a free funeral service.

You can also read:

The desperate pain relief methods used before anesthesia

Bombings in kyiv: people and journalists record missiles live

The millionaire who escaped from Hitler and married a Hollywood star

Artificial intelligence answers who will rule the world in the next century

Trends WEATHER