Until when will we be able to demand and legislate an optimal scheme for party financing in Mexico?

The controversial work of Ellen Chavez, titled The Cash King generated a furor in the public arena amid discussions regarding the veracity of the reported facts in said book. Although the collective emotion has subsided, I do not want to pass up, especially now with the proposal of the electoral reform my opinion about it. I believe that it is no longer a question of discerning whether what the journalist says is true or not, but rather of taking advantage of the reopening of the debate to make noise in the face of the inescapable responsibility we have to demand that our legislators settle the historical debt that we have in electoral matters: update the legal framework for the financing of parties in Mexico to its reality.

This aspect for years has influenced the perception of Mexicans about the use of electoral Resources, It hurts to see so much wasted illegally. Consequently, there is a bad opinion in general that has repercussions on structural damage in Mexican politics and a deep abstentionism when voting.

In the golden days of the former PRI hegemonic party, back in the 1970s, there were no legal bases for other political parties to acquire resources to carry out their work of promoting themselves and publicizing their political agenda in order to that citizens find a representation to elect the best candidates in the political leadership of the country. Several reforms were carried out, such as those of 1987, 1990, 1993 and 1996 in electoral matters, in which progress was made in establishing the bases, criteria and rules for the financing of parties, although we still have gaps and the omission of updating the norm in accordance with the reality characterized by the complex challenges that we live. This is especially reflected in the fact that minimum amounts are approved for the parties, which contrast enormously with an excessive flow of resources by all the political parties in Mexico.

This has prevailed for years, generating a repudiation of political parties. It is worth mentioning that, in the second edition of the diagnosis on the state of democracy in Mexico, entitled: Country Report 2022 The course of democracy in Mexico, carried out by the INE in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program, it was observed that only 1 out of 4 people think they have confidence in political parties and legislators.

In this scenario, it is not surprising that Mexico currently ranks first in Latin America in terms of party compensation, according to the analysis of Financing Models of Political Parties in Mexico and Latin America. Mexican politics continues to be handled as if today the old logic of the more money the more votes worked. It is an absurd equivalent to telling a worker to spend more time in his office and thus achieve the goals. Times have changed and so have the rules of the game, largely thanks to the blessed social networks, with 92.1 million Mexicans who have access to the internet, according to the Digital Study 2021 of the We Are Social association.

These days the Chamber of Deputies will discuss the reform and more than 100 electoral initiatives proposed in recent years, which have generated an impact on society. Particularly this week, the media and social media war has gained intensity where there are those who agree, others use the hashtag #YodefiendoalINE and others who are characterized by analyzing certain proposals of the president as viable and taking advantage of the situation to open ourselves up to more changes. .

Today it becomes relevant and there is a forum to raise awareness in society and legislators to get into the issue and build an optimal scheme that is ready in 2024 and thus begin once and for all to pay off this debt from the past year that has caused so much damage caused in the political structure of the country. Before it is too late, it is essential to adapt the legal framework to the reality for the financing of political parties.