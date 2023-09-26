The state governor’s bad mood was noticeable during the weekly conference yesterday Monday. First He lashed out at Hugo Echave Meneseshead of the Sinaloense Institute of Educational Physical Infrastructure (Isife), by delay in the attention of some schools in the state capital who have problems with the electrical system and, therefore, their students take classes under roofs, trees and roof tiles. He then attacked those in charge of projecting the slides during his presentations. He questioned how much employees are paid and they are not yet ready to do their work promptly.

And in political-electoral matter, the state governor does not paint a line and during his official conferences he talks about the execution of social programs as well as about possible candidates. Yesterday, for example, said that the former PRI members Jesús Valdés, Gloria Himelda Félixor even the Morenista mayor himself Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil, could be good candidates for the 2024 municipal elections. The statement was controversial, taking into account the boos with which the Morenoist militancy received the group of former PRI members who joined last weekend the project of the virtual candidate for the presidency of the Republic, Claudia Sheinbaum.

Not many were surprised by the fact that the presiding magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal of the Judicial Branch of the Federation (TEPJF), Reyes Rodríguez Mondragón, will replace your project proposal in the discussion of the legal situation of the former municipal president Jesús Estrada Ferreiro. Last week he had presented a proposal in which the resolution of the Sinaloa Court was revoked and the reinstatement of Estrada Ferreiro in the municipal presidency of Culiacán was ordered. In the replacement of the project, it is only proposed to define whether it was correct for the Sinaloa Electoral Court to confirm the decision of the Culiacán council to deny Estrada Ferreiro his reinstatement to the municipal presidency.

Given the discussion that the TEPJF is preparing this Wednesday on the legal situation of Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, confidence prevails in the Municipal Government and the State Congress that there will be no change in the resolutions already taken. The municipal president Juan de Dios Gámez Mendívil ruled out the possibility of Estrada Ferreiro occupying the mayor’s office again, and in the State Congress the position is maintained that the removal of Estrada Ferreiro is a consummated decision.

Regarding pending accounts, The State Congress deepens the investigation of the observations made and not resolved to the public accounts of 2022. In Culiacán, the delivery of 1.5 million pesos that Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, as mayor, would have made in his time to the Union of Workers at the Service of the Culiacán City Council, is being investigated. The union leader acknowledges that they received 500 thousand pesos for the raffle of two cars, but he does not know about the other million.

