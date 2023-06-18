Experts who spoke to “Sky News Arabia” suggested that this visit would be at the top of her conversation about the trade crisis between the two countries and the dispute over Taiwan.

According to US media, Blinken is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and a group of senior diplomats.

This visit comes at a time when Sino-American relations have witnessed great tensions, following an undeclared trade war between the two countries, with an American tightening to prevent China’s access to technology related to electronic chips.

This visit was supposed to take place last February, but the United States canceled it after the crisis of a Chinese balloon penetrating American airspace.

At the time, the United States accused China of trying to spy on military sites on its soil and shot down the airship with a missile. Beijing condemned the incident and considered dropping the airship an insult to it.

Diplomatic channels between China and the United States dried up during this period, and according to American newspapers, 100 channels of communication between the two countries have completely stopped.

China’s neighbors and American allies worry that a breakdown in communication between the world’s great powers could derail the global economy or lead to an accidental clash, with each side misinterpreting the other’s intentions.

But China sees little value in pursuing talks with the Biden administration on trade or other issues, having concluded that the United States seeks to block its economic progress and encircle its military.

The expert on Chinese affairs, Mazen Hassan, told Sky News Arabia:

Tensions between the two countries in the past period threatened to ignite a conflict at any time.

Neither government wants to be seen as weak by initiating calls for dialogue.

Blinken’s planned visit the previous February was supposed to melt the ice but the Chinese airship crisis prompts Blinken to cancel his trip.

The interruption of communication channels almost caused a crisis between the two armies, and everyone witnessed how China was intercepting American ships and planes.

It is urgent to restore constructive dialogue between the United States and China, as the two countries still have common economic interests.

Trade talks, the chip war and the Taiwanese crisis will be at the top of the talks.

China will ask America to stop provocation in the South China Sea and stop arming Taiwan.

The United States also wants to achieve fair trade competition, and it believes that China seeks to impose trade control on the markets.

The chip crisis must be solved by America and China, as China will not accept technological pressures that paralyze its economy.

The Russian crisis will also be the focus of the talks, especially since Washington wants guarantees not to provide Chinese military aid to Moscow.

In turn, international relations expert Jasser Matar told Sky News Arabia: