Borussia Dortmund has been characterized in recent years by attracting young talents and getting them to shine in the yellow squad and then selling them for a great price, thus earning a large financial amount. An example of this is the recent case of Jude Bellingham, who has signed for Real Madrid.
Therefore, today from 90min, we will show you the most expensive sales in the history of Borussia Dortmund.
We start this top with Abdou Diallo, who headed for Paris Saint Germain leaving 32.5 million euros in the coffers of the Bundesliga club
He is currently living his second stage at Borussia Dortmund. He went to one of the club’s great rivals, Bayern Munich in exchange for 35 million euros
He also decided to head to Bayern Munich. Mario Götze left 35 million euros in cash.
The Armenian midfielder played for Borussia Dortmund and later went to Manchester United for 42 million euros. He currently plays for Inter Milan where he has been runner-up in the Champions League.
The best nine of the moment. The Norwegian left for 60 million euros to Manchester City.
The Gabonese forward was a banner at the time for Borussia Dortmund. Arsenal knocked on his door and paid 62.5 million euros for the striker
For 64 million euros, the North American player from Borussia left for what is today his current club, Chelsea
Another player who set course for the Premier League. We enter the top 3 of this list with Jadon Sancho who went to Manchester United in exchange for 85 million euros.
The most recent sale of Borussia Dortmund, Jude Bellingham has gone to Real Madrid in exchange for 103 million euros
The most expensive sale in the history of Borussia Dortmund. Ousmane Dembélé went to FC Barcelona for 140 million euros.
