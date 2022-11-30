Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The judo team completed its preparations in the Japan camp, in preparation for the Tokyo Grand Slam Judo Championship, which will be held on December 3 and 4, with the participation of 365 male and female players from 62 countries, including 6 Arab teams representing the UAE, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar and Egypt, and hopes to collect the largest balance of Points, which helps qualify for the “Paris Olympics 2024”.

And Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, reassured, during a phone call with the head of the mission of our team, Nasser Al-Tamimi, Secretary-General of the Federation, Treasurer of the International Judo Federation, that our team is well prepared for the championship matches, in light of the tournament draw that takes place at two o’clock in the afternoon. Friday, in the presence of the representatives of the participating teams, where we are represented by Coach Victor. On Saturday morning, weight competitions will be held under 57, -63, -70, -73, -81 and -90 kilograms.

The list of the women’s team included Batsu and Maitha Al Neyadi, the Al Jazira player, who is studying at a Japanese university, within the framework of the friendship between the two countries. Judo has previously represented the UAE in many regional and international tournaments, while the list of the men’s team includes 4 players, who are Joram, who participates in Under 66 kg weight competitions, Tata under 81 kg weight, Waram participate in under 90 kg weight competitions, and Dhofar in under 100 kg heavyweight competitions.