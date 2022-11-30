SEVENTEEN is a grouping of kpop Formed in 2012 by the South Korean record label Pledis Entertainment, they made their debut in May 2015 with the release of the EP “17 Carat”, with the title track “Adore U”. The name of this sensational boyband comes from the sum of its 13 members, its 3 sub-units (“Hip Hop Unit”, “Vocal Unit” and “Performance Unit”), and its work as a single team (13+3+ 1=17). Regarding the fandom, he was called by this idol group as CARAT (“carat” in Spanish), referring to the fact that his followers will make them shine like diamonds and the higher the carat number, the more valuable the diamond will be.

S. Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, The8, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan, Vernon, and Dino, have made SEVENTEEN one of the most popular K-Pop bands both internationally. We already mentioned the origin of the name of the group and its fandom, now, know the origin of the real names of the members.

We recommend you read:

According to the customs and traditions of South Korea, in the names of people the last name goes first and then the first name.; children take their father’s surname at birth and wives keep theirs to honor their family.

Choi Seung Cheol (S. Coups) – surname means “true”, Seung translates to “win” and Cheol, “fair” (his name means “to win fairly and true”)

Yoon Jeonghan (Jeonghan) – his last name is translated as “governor” and his given name “purity and innocence”

Joshua Hong (Joshua) – his name comes from the Bible and means “The Savior”

Wen Jun Hui (Jun) – the surname means “good study”, while Jun translates as “handsome” and Hui “can be better”

Kwon Soon Young (Hoshi) – his last name means “authority” and his full name means “to lead with glory”

Jeon Wonwoo (Wonwoo) – the surname translates as “cultivation field” and his given name “help people with a big heart”

Lee Ji Hoon (Woozi) – “be a wise man”

Xu Ming Hao (The8) – “bright and prosperous”

Lee Seok Min (DK) – his last name means “plum”, while his first name means “a great existence like a precious jewel”

Kim Mingyu (Mingyu) – her surname is one of the most common in Korea, it means “gold”; His full name translates to “a star-shaped stone”

Boo Seungkwan (Seungkwan) – “someone generous and successful”

Hansol Vernon Chwe (Vernon) – “a place where trees are born”

Lee Chan (Dino) – translates to “shine or radiance”

It is worth mentioning that S. Coups, Jeonghan, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino, were born in South Korea; Jun and The8 are originally from China, and Joshua and Vernon are Korean-Americans.

We recommend you read:

On the other hand, SEVENTEEN is considered a “self-produced group”.as its 13 members are involved in the composition and production of all their songs. They have released several studio albums and EPs, including “Love & Letter”, “Teen, Age”, “Boys Be”, “You Made My Dawn” and “Sector 17”. Award winners such as “Best New Artist” at Seoul Music Awards, “Best Dance Performance Male Group” at Mnet Asian Music Awards, “Best Icon” at Asia Artist Awards, “Best New Artist” at MTV Europe Music Awards” and more.