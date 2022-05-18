the brazilian Brenda Carvalho She made headlines in different media when she was hired by the current President of the Republic, Pedro Castillo, to animate her little girl’s children’s party on October 27, 2021. Although the dancer assured that she did not maintain contact with the president, some time later had to testify before the Special Prosecutor for Corruption Crimes of Officials.

Who contacted Brenda Carvalho?

The entertainer pointed out that she was invited to the celebration of the girl through the businesswoman Karelim López, who contacted her producer to comment that the little girl “had a very sad childhood, that she was her fan and that she dreamed of meeting her.” In this way, after consultation between both parties, a mutual agreement was reached.

“I coordinated with her (Karelim López). With her I made the connection. She managed everything”, said the artist at that time.

It was for this reason that the former member of Ax Bahía appeared at the Government Palace on the indicated date to fulfill the deal she had. However, when she was consulted about some money received, she pointed out that when this type of situation arises “He charges absolutely nothing.”

Brenda Carvalho animated the birthday party of Pedro Castillo’s youngest daughter. Photo: GLR

Brenda Carvalho’s statement

Brenda Carvalho was subjected to an arduous interrogation in January 2022 to find out details of the event that Karelim López organized for Pedro Castillo’s daughter. This is due to the investigation that was opened to the businesswoman for the alleged crime against the public administration and influence peddling to the detriment of the State.

However, the former reality girl also stated that she did not meet her in person, but that she identified her by name like Mrs. “Karem”.

On the other hand, César Nakasaki, López’s lawyer, asked him some questions that would involve her husband Julinho. “Are you aware that Karelim’s son has been trained by his partner (Julinho, the former Sporting Cristal player)?” Was the query. Brenda replied that she “had no idea”.