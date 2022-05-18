Almería has apologized through an official statement issued on Tuesday due to the controversy generated by the sale of tickets for the promotion match on Monday. The rojiblanca entity criticized itself for not establishing a limit per person during part of the sale, asking for forgiveness “to the fans who, due to different circumstances, could not obtain tickets last Monday”, in addition to assuming “the errors that have occurred”, understanding “the discomfort of the fans” and promising “that situations such as those experienced this past Monday will not occur again”. The Almeria club also claims to be studying the resale that is being produced to “try to find people who are acting with inappropriate and illegal conduct to bring it to the attention of the competent authorities”. Some of these localities exceed 1,000 euros in resale.

One of the points that generated the most controversy last Monday was that at the headquarters of the Almeria entity unlimited tickets per person were dispatched until realizing the error, they did not allow more than four locations per fan. Almería acknowledges having detected “Some anomalies that the club will change from now on, such as the number of tickets to be purchased by each person or the sale of seats to people who were wearing shirts from other clubs”, surprising the latter for its legal nature. Fans also criticized not having the possibility to purchase tickets online. Although it has been possible to hold each meeting at home since the arrival of the new property, on Monday the website ‘dropped’, and the UDA also apologized for that.

“It could not be used because due to the great demand, the server of the program that dispenses the tickets, which is external to the entity, was blocked and although they tried to solve the problem it was impossible. UD Almería has already started to work so that this incident does not occur again in the future, regretting the problems that we have been able to create for those fans who opted for online purchase”, explains the rojiblanco club in this regard.

In addition, in the official statement, Almería indicates that 1,870 tickets have been sold, so it follows that there are about 2,500 invitationssince the number of subscribers is 10,300, as indicated by the club itself on its official website in December 2021. The capacity, meanwhile, is 14,500 locationsalthough at the end of the year the Indálica entity reported that the reduction in capacity to 75% (measure by the Interterritorial Council of the National Health System due to the continuous increase in coronavirus infections) left it at that time at 11,455, so 100% would go to 15,273.