On the eve and the day before, the organizers of the Parade, including the vice mayor of the Madrid City CouncilInma Sanz, used a piece of information in a year in which the sky has done so much damage to the lands of Spain: “There is no notice from the Aemet.” Accordingly, from this Sunday morning the partial cuts began in which the traffic was outside a route and surrounding areas guarded by the Municipal Police, with 400 agents. In this, the numbers are important. Very important. You just have to take into account the more than 2,500 members of the parade, the 2,400 kilos of candy. And the spectators, who only quantifying those seated amounted to 10,500, between the start and Cibeles.

The Madrid native with children, in response to this, soon took the subway. It was after five in the Plaza de San Juan de la Cruz; Guillermo was accompanied by his father, both “from the Oporto neighborhood” and surprised that he was asked about the rain and the illusion in the same question: “If we have to get wet, we have brought a raincoat. “One day is one day and I am for him and for his grades.” And the Kings who see everything, perhaps raise the grade to outstanding, and the grade to tuition. The departure of the procession was an orderly Capernaum of Majesties who were one step away from heading to Bethlehem/Cybele, to proclaim their magic.

The axis between Castellana and Recoletos could well be the Eastern moors of the Christian tradition. Two streets, one artery, which seemed to confirm what Chaves Nogales wrote in his ‘Juan Belmonte. Bullfighter’: «It is a street as big and as varied as the world. Juan does not know it, but the truth is that what he would like, to wander freely, to be master of the street, is as difficult as being master of the world”, although here, the children were the masters of the dark afternoon, of the world, which was to be illuminated.

Before, a girl was seen wearing the Madrid Firefighters suit holding her father’s hand, very ‘customized’. Delia Piccirilli, director of the parade, next to the Public Entity’s float and while the ‘Grand Prix’ heifer jumped like a crazy goat, confessed that she had to be on “her nerves.” The Security Forces in the parade, those who put a martial touch to the magical, carried their offspring by the hands or on their shoulders. Your Christmas sacrifice, if it has to result in something, let it result in your children.









Álvaro and Nicolás, who had been standing guard “since three in the afternoon, you see,” their father said, wanted the candies that had not been stepped on by the parade personnel. They asked the chronicler please for the sweets; as if the press scapular were magical. But the above signatory carried some candy in the bag of his laminated coat, in case it dripped, and he gave it to the two brothers as if going, seeing and telling about a Victorian-aesthetic Cavalcade implied it, despite the warnings of the organization, handing out candy.

At five to six, the Cavalry Unit, with trumpets and drums, was giving the start, squaring up the animals, to the cavalcade. At that moment, 10 degrees and no drops. Some gusts of wind. Wind to blow (sic) the notes of the Municipal Police Music Band, which began ‘attacking’ by ‘Paquito the chocolate maker’. A pasodoble always comes in handy, at Easter or outside of them. Then, two Naviluz buses with American music. The first candies barely spread two meters beyond the float. There was animation, yes, on the Samur Social bus that asked for “up with that spirit” while Isabel Aaiún’s ‘I’m a wild filly’ played at full speed.

A fresh wind was still blowing when Bandierai degli Uffizi, Florentines with soul and Renaissance leggings showed the people the Señera of Valencia, that this parade, the organizers themselves said, was going to have the Valencian children very much in mind. And with this preface, the Christmas star walked escorted by a kind of angels with a design inspired, perhaps, by the Statue of Liberty. And more angels, these on skates, to give more grace to the flight of the wings.

A part of the procession of the Three Wise Men in Madrid



ISABEL PERMUY/TANIA SIEIRA





One of the commercial floats filled a municipal police officer with candy, who could only say hello; perhaps because there are strong children. Jellyfish and sharks preceded King Melchior when some drops fell. A very marine Melchor, then. At that time, Producers of Smiles, National Theater Award winner, delighted those present at Cibeles with ‘Circlassica, world history continues’. When Gaspar, who was Gaspar, arrived, (sic) you heard what you had to hear at a Pablo Alborán concert. There was so much expectation before a Wizard King who processed in a kind of zeppelin.

Baltasar was also applauded, with a tribute to the land followed by the African mobile elements deployed by the Oposito company. Fire and the elements of the savannah. They sent kisses to the most attractive firefighters behind Baltasar, while they showered the truck with congratulations. They arrived in Cibeles with time to prepare their speech. They talked and the rockets called for sleep for the most magical night. The Three Kings had many wishes to fulfill, with coal “forbidden” by Almeida.