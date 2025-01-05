Follow the Serie A football match between Roma and Lazio live
The meeting Rome – lazio of Serie A, which takes place at the Stadio Olimpico di Roma at 8:45 p.m. can be seen live through
DAZN
.
Rome – Lazio
Classification and statistics between Rome – Lazio
Roma comes to the match after having faced each other the day before
Milan
while Lazio played their last Serie A match against
Atalanta
. He Rome currently occupies the position number 10 of Serie A with 23 points, while their rival,
laziooccupies the place 4 with 35 points.
Check here the rest of the Serie A matches of the day, the Roma schedule, the Lazio schedule and the Serie A statistics. You can also check the Serie A standings.
