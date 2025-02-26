Rediathe business group that houses within others, among others, the company that manages the electrical infrastructure, Electric Redhas had a 2024 with a strong impact on its financial balance for the operating operation of Hispasatand the … The end of life of certain assets. That has led to a considerable decrease of benefits.

Specifically, the company that presides over Beatriz Corredor It reached a net profit of 368 million euros in 2024, which represents a 46% drop with respect to the previous year.

The reason for this fall was the completion of the regulatory useful life of its assets prior to 1998, whose annual revenue impact amounts to about 260 million euros, and the disability of 137 million euros recorded for the sale of Hispasat.

Without the effect of the sale of Hispasat, the group said it would have exceeded a benefit of 500 million euros. It should be remembered that on January 31, Redeia approved the sale of its participation of 89.68% in the capital of Hispasat, for an amount of 725 million euros, with that accounting disability of 137 million euros.

In spite of everything, with the box obtained by the sale of Hispasat the group will reinforce its financial position to execute the main focus of its next strategic plan that goes through deploying and putting into service, through Electric Redthe infrastructure that will collect the future planning 2025-2030, which will mean the execution of a large volume of investments until 2030.

As for other financial magnitudes, the company’s debt is at the end of 2024 in the 5,369.9 million euros, 394 million higher than the data of 2023, in coherence with the increase in the investment effort.

Regarding investments, For 2024 the total group figure amounted to 1,172.8 million euroshighlighting the acceleration in its investment plan in the national regulated business, exceeding the objective of 1,000 million euros.

Thus, investments linked to the national electrical infrastructure management and operation activity – through Electric Red – were in the record figure of 1,104.9 million euros, 34.0% more than in the same period of the year of the year preceding.

Much of this volume -976.3 million- was destined to the development and reinforcement of the transport network through the construction of new lines, substations and renewal of assets throughout the Spanish territory, allowing Red Electric to consolidate the good rhythm in the execution of the planning.