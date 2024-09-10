The transfer market has been closed, and therefore, now clubs cannot bring players from anywhere, but that does not mean that the conversations and the interests of the clubs in the players disappear, so we are going to review which are still the movements that the clubs are considering for the winter market or future ones:
Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Sevilla’s young right-back Juanlu Sanchez. Following his outstanding performance at the Paris Olympics, the English side have shown interest, although they have not yet submitted a formal offer. The player is under contract with Sevilla until 2026, and his release clause will rise from 15 to 25 million euros in January. Sanchez is a regular at Sevilla and the Spanish under-21 team, which has sparked interest from top European teams, including Real Madrid in the past. Information taken from ABC Sevilla.
According to the account Caught Offsidefive clubs, including FC Barcelona and Atlético Madrid, have shown interest in signing Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey. His contract expires in 2025, and the Ghanaian player has attracted the attention of big European clubs and teams in the Middle East. Although Arsenal have no intention of renewing his contract due to his injuries and the arrival of Mikel Merino, Partey has been an important starter for the “gunners” since his arrival in 2020. The midfielder has an outstanding career in La Liga, where he played for Atlético.
According to the story SportFC Barcelona could activate the buyback option for Óscar Mingueza, currently at Celta de Vigo, after his great start to the season. The defender, who has two goals and three assists in four games, has once again caught the attention of Barça. The buyback clause is 9 million euros, and although the Catalan club has not made any moves yet, Mingueza has expressed his gratitude and affection for Barcelona, where he was trained. His versatility in defence makes him an attractive option for Xavi Hernández’s team.
Real Madrid’s rising star Rodrygo Goes used his performance with Brazil to redeem himself after being left out of the Ballon d’Or nominations. With a decisive goal against Ecuador, the 23-year-old showed his discontent at not being on the list, but reaffirmed his commitment to Real Madrid. Although he sometimes feels like a “wild card” in the forward line, Rodrygo said he is happy at the Madrid club and motivated to continue winning titles at what he considers the best club in the world. Information from ESPN.
According to the newspaper SportReal Madrid have made a splash in the market by signing Kylian Mbappé, who has already made his mark in his first games as a Real Madrid player. The club is not stopping and already has its sights set on Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen, Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich, and Trent Alexander-Arnold from Liverpool to continue strengthening its squad. These reinforcements would continue Florentino Pérez’s strategy to keep the team competitive both nationally and Europeanly, taking advantage of market opportunities to attract young talents.
FC Barcelona are planning to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah as a free agent in the summer of 2025. Tah has already decided not to renew his contract with the German club, which has generated interest from both Barcelona and Bayern Munich. The Catalans’ strategy is focused on taking advantage of the free agent market to strengthen their squad, and Tah is seen as a key piece to improve the team’s defense. However, the club will have to compete with the German giants to close the signing.
Following the departure of Nacho Fernández, Real Madrid have opted to strengthen their defence from within, relying on players such as Éder Militao, Antonio Rüdiger and Jesús Vallejo. Although they tried to sign Leny Yoro, who finally opted for Manchester United, the club has decided not to make large investments and to take advantage of its youth system. With the possibility of using versatile players such as Dani Carvajal and Aurélien Tchouaméni, Real Madrid maintains a conservative strategy for the defence for the new season. Information from the newspaper Brand.
Espanyol, after returning to the elite of Spanish football, have as a priority the renewal of Javi Puado, one of their key players. Although negotiations are progressing slowly, there is optimism in the club about his continuity. Other important players such as Sergi Gómez, Brian Oliván, Álvaro Aguado and Salvi Sánchez are also on the list of pending renewals, in an attempt to consolidate the squad that will compete in LaLiga. Puado is a fundamental piece for coach Manolo González.
