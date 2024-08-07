The third season of Kimi Ni Todoke premiered on August 1, 2024 as a Netflix exclusive. However, despite all the talk about it, the series did not finish adapting the manga written and illustrated by Karuho Shiina. More details below.

The first season of Kimi Ni Todoke sIt was broadcast in 2009 and the second in 2011. The manga was published from 2006 to 2017 and the shojo series has been adapted into light novels and several films and series in live action format. Everything demonstrates the great success of the title that returned after more than a decade of its last broadcast.

Kimi and Todoke It was one of the most highly rated mangas by the entire audience at the time. The work, in the midst of its serialization, also It marked a turning point for shojo and because of this it returns at just the right time, below I explained it in detail.

Why did Kimi ni Todoke return? — The new beginning of shojo

Why did Kimi ni Todoke mark a new stage in shojo?

Previously The genre used to particularly frame how the protagonists realized and recognized the kind of feelings they had for each other. In this way, after a series of misunderstandings were resolved, the protagonists realized that their feelings were reciprocated, after which everything ended in the confession and the meeting of the protagonists as an emerging couple.

After that, the opening or the mere approach to formalized courtship closed the story.In other words, a large part of what shojo sought was to make the characters develop and recognize themselves, not only on a romantic level but also in the other facets of themselves as they live their adolescence.

Nevertheless, Kimi and Todoke went further, not leaving aside the essence of the genre. The end of the second season did settle the matter in the expectations of the shojo audience, and The series left us right at the moment when Kazehaya and Sawako know that they feel the same way and after this they formalize their relationship. Now, we all know that the manga continued for quite a while longer and developed new things that contemporary shojo take up.

In fact, The new knots that focus on contemporary shojo are the problems of maintaining a relationshipof really being interested in the other person and also of expanding the vision of what feelings imply in the future.

Modern shojo seek to shed light on the management of responsible and respectful dynamics, as well as recognizing dependency and distinguishing it from support, from relying on the other, a very important issue in contemporary romantic love.

Source: Production IG

We recommend you: Kimi Ni Todoke: A simple ending with a clear lesson

Today’s shojo also build on what currently plagues relationships: effective communication, appropriate consideration of the other, and the alignment of goals, all in pursuit of a solid, future-oriented relationship.

Several shojo look positive, rescuing every point of this whole panorama, from A Sign of Affection to A Condition Called Love, Both series arrived in 2024 to show us what happens “after love” in previous shojo.

From this perspective, it is the return of one of the pioneering works to elaborate on what “happens after love” —well, from the statement—, it happens to fall into what contemporary shojo offer and of course, it elaborates on what we expect from them.

Because of this, in 2024 we saw the return of Kimi and Todoke, one of the most beautiful shojo of the genre, which It is refreshed by the new current in which it has a place as one of the pioneering shojo.

Source: Production IG

We recommend: Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines!, the summer anime that has more in common with you than you would like…

How many episodes does the third season of Kimi ni Todoke have?

The third season of Kimi Ni Todoke It consisted of only five chapters (I could never hate you; School outing; Boyfriends; The Christmas party; A moment of happiness), as well as a brief recap of what happened in previous seasons. However, each episode lasted just over an hour and they were released on the same day.

However, despite the great expectations, The series did not finish adapting the manga. Here are some spoilers that you might want to avoid.

And the fact of building the relationship in the future was no joke in the manga Kimi Ni Todoke We still see the whole path that the characters take to decide their academic future that will lead them to the work future. Sawako and Kazehaya will have a bad time, when Kuronoma expresses his desire to study at a different university than Shota.

For its part, Kazehaya will have great conflicts to face his father’s will. On the other hand, Sawako will end up being very close to Kurumi, because they both want to be educators, so together they will study to pass the exams.

On another horizon, Chizuru will decide to inherit the family business, wink, wink, from Ryu. He will learn from his father how to make ramen, although it will be difficult for him to decide to get down to work and also to accept the fact that Ryu will go far away to study at a university that will open the doors to him in a better way in the world of baseball, so their relationship will suffer the change and the burning desire for reunion.

Nevertheless, The manga does allow us to see how the romance between Sawako and Kazehaya evolves, who take advantage of the few moments they have together after studying in different places, and definitely, despite all odds, they fight to maintain communication and closeness, because from the beginning, both have gone for the special forever of the shojo.

Source: Production IG

Where can I read the manga after the end of the third season of Kimi ni Todoke?

The third season of Kimi and Todoke finished adapting volume 18 of the 30 available. Together they contain 122 chapters. If you want to continue reading the story you should continue on to chapter 75. A fourth season is quite likely, after all, there is enough material.

In a new season we will be able to learn more about the future of the cast who will have to consider what to do for the future.

Kimi and Todoke It is a series with many nuances, which allow us to see how a bond thrives and is built in everyday life, in disagreements, in mistakes and of course, sustained by the will to love someone.

The ideology of romance that is raised in Kimi and Todoke It remains relevant from the perspective that it was always a story that advocated for healthy affections by pursuing a prosperous love. Have you started watching it yet? You have to binge-watch it!

About Kimi ni Todoke Chapter 122: The End of the Shojo

Spoiler alert!

Chapter 122 of Kimi Ni Todoke It consists of two parts and tells the story of the moment when Sawako and Kazehaya finally share a night, Our protagonist refuses to return home on the last train and both are ready to continue moving forward in their relationship.

What do you think about the ending of the shojo? Are you ready to see it animated?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.