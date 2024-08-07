Juarez City.- The driver of a Dodge RAM overturned this afternoon on De las Torres Avenue while trying to overtake a vehicle.

The RAM truck was traveling from south to north on Las Torres and at the height of Paseo De los Compositores it tried to overtake a Nissan vehicle.

However, he lost control of India and ended up overturned on the central median strip of Las Torres.

After the accident, no one was injured, only the materials in the truck and the median strip.