The Slovenian runner Tadej Pogacar (UAE Emirates) attacked 4.5 kilometers from the end of the stage between Pau and Saint-Lary Soulan-Pla D’Adet, of 151 km, won the fraction and consolidated his first place in the general classification, while the best Colombian is SAntiago Buitrago (Bahrain).

Jonas Vingegaard, His great rival, who came in second, was already 39 seconds behind, and is second to Pogacar in the standings, but now at a difference of one minute and 57 seconds.

Strong attack

“It was another demonstration by Pogacar (Klenec, 25 years old) in the first major high mountain event. He won the stage of the Galibier and took the Tourmaletthe 13th of his Tour,” said the EFE agency.

He added: “A solo attack allowed him to reach the finish line at Pla D’Adet with a time of 4h 01min 52s, at an average of 37.7km/h. A solo victory, making another statement, which was only answered by the Dane Jonas Vingegaard, some way behind, 39 seconds from the finish line.”

EFE noted that “fire versus ice, and the Slovenian’s volcanic momentum won out. He beat all his rivals, and was also blessed with the 10-second bonus.” Remco Evenepoel crossed the finish line at 1 min 10 sy Carlos Rodriguez at 1 min 19 s, taking another step back in his aspirations to reach the podium.”

More comfortable

Speaking of the classification, Pogacar continues the duel with Vingegaard, as expected and expected, but the difference between them is already around 2 minutes. Evenepoel moves up to third place at 2 min 2 s, Almeida is fourth at 6 min 01 s, Carlos Rodríguez fifth at 6 min 09 s and Mikel Landa sixth at 7 min 17 s.

As for the Colombians, Buitrago is still 12th, but now at 11 min 14 sy Egan Bernal hot on the heels of 14 min 37 s.

“This Sunday brings one of the key dates of the Tour, with 4,850 metres of elevation gain and 5 demanding mountain passes. To start with, the Peyresourde (6.9 km at 7.8%), followed by the Col de Menté (1a, 9.3 km at 9.1) and the Portet D’Aspet (1a, 4.3 km at 9.6). The highlight, where the favourites will meet, will be the climb to the Plateau de Beille, a special category, with the finish line at 1,780 metres after climbing 15.5 km at 7.9). This day could clarify many things in the general classification,” EFE reported.