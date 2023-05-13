

Faisal Al Naqbi (Dibba Al Fujairah)

Dibba Al-Fujairah lived a “sad night”, after the whistle of international referee Omar Al Ali, announcing the relegation of “Al-Nawakhatha” to the first division, following a draw with Al-Dhafra with a goal for one, in the “26th and final round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”, to bid farewell to the world. Lights and fame, in the “third drop” in the “professional era.”

Despite the fact that the stands were filled to the brim with the fans of “Al-Nukhada”, and the loss of Al-Bataeh, the competitor to stay in front of Al-Ain, this did not intercede for the owners of the land, in snatching victory against “Al-Faris” to ensure survival.

And by occupying the thirteenth place, with 20 points, Dibba descends to the “amateurs” for the third time in the history of its participation in the Professional League, after the first in the 2012-2013 season, the second in the 2018-2019 season, and the third during the current season 2022-2023.

Despite the persistence and challenge in the last rounds, the “humble start” in the league and the change of coaches were among the reasons for the decline in the end, so that the team returned after a season spent in the professional world.

Coach Hassan Al Abdouli confirmed that the team fought to the end, and thanked all the players, fans and the club’s management for standing with the team despite the relegation to the “first”.

He said that he needed time to rest before thinking about the next stage, after the psychological pressure he experienced in the decisive moments of the league.

