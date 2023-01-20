Directors of the cooperative and authorities, at the beginning of the act. / claudio knight

More than half a lifetime at the service of farmers and the economic interests of an entire region. Nothing more and nothing less than 50 years combining efforts to achieve the greatest excellence: that Murcian stone fruit is the best in the world. This has been done in Cieza by the Thader cooperative, whose beginnings date back to 1973, when a group of 19 people met with the intention of making their peaches more competitive.

For this, there were early mornings that they went to the Lonja of Madrid to observe the markets and, thus, act accordingly in later days. They were hard years, in which the Ciezan fruit was limited to two or three kinds of peach, among them pipes, Jerónimos or marujas. That soon changed and today the municipality holds first place in the ‘ranking’ as Europe’s largest producer of stone fruit. Since then, Thader Juan Martínez, Ricardo Piñera and José Lucas Caballero have chaired until 1984. Subsequently, Antonio Salmerón took over the reins until 1996, José Bermejo from that year until 2003 and Santiago Martínez until 2018. Currently, it is chaired by Manuel Ruiz.

Currently, Thader has about 130 members from Cieza, Blanca, Abarán, Las Torres de Cotillas, Molina de Segura, Archena, Calasparra, Fenazar, Abanilla, Ojós, Minateda and Ulea. It sells around 24 million kilos of peaches, nectarines, Paraguayans and even pomegranates and persimmons per year.

The acts coincided with the publication in the Official State Gazette of the authorization for the Cieza peach to be marketed internationally with the Protected Geographical Identification seal, an announcement echoed by the regional president, Fernando López Miras, and the Socialist MEP Marcos Ros, who together with the Minister of Agriculture and the Mayor of Cieza, Antonio Luengo and Pascual Lucas, attended the event. Also present, among other authorities, was Ángel Villafranca, president of Cooperativas Agro-alimentarias de España.

The event also served to recognize the work of Josefa Lozano, Pedro, Andrés Salinas, Loli Mondéjar, Mari Carmen Salinas, Santiago Martínez, José Bermejo and Antonio Salmerón, all of whom have dedicated their entire lives to this cooperative.