“Ukraine has made some important progress amid the fierce fighting it has endured, but the front line is very long and mostly static,” said Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Friday.

For now, Milley said, the focus is likely to remain on defense in order to stabilize the front.

He added that depending on how quickly arms shipments from international partners progress and the Ukrainian army is trained in new weapon systems, it is also likely that the Ukrainian army will launch a major counteroffensive to liberate as much Ukrainian territory as possible.