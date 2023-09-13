It first appeared in the cycling world in 1999 and since then Angliru has become an iconic peak. That international showcase, with ‘Chava’ Jiménez as the first winnerr, promoted an ascent that takes cyclists to the limit of their capabilities, both due to the wild inclination and the tremendous hardness of its ramps. The port is made up of sections with their own identity. Les Cabanes (22%), Llagos (14.5%), Los Picones (20%), Cobayos (21.5%), La Cueña les Cabres (23.5%) and El Aviru (21.5%) They complete the climb, a total of 12.4 km at an average gradient of 9.8%.
All the winners at the top of the colossus
The Angliru port gained international fame
when it was included as the end of the stage in the Vuelta
in 1999. This will be the ninth time he has been crowned
after ‘Chava’ did it for the first time
Jiménez in the remembered finale in which he starred together
to the Russian Pavel Tonkov.
*He was stripped of the victory for doping.
This is the queen stage of La Vuelta
Its route consists of 124.4 kilometers. Al Angliru
Two first-class ports precede it,
Colladiella and the Alto del Cordal, who has the last
kilometer and a half at 12% average and a descent
of the most dangerous.
Altitude: 10m
Distance: 0 km
Altitude: 1,558 m
Distance: 124.4 km
San Martin
of King Aurelius
All the winners at the top of the colossus
This is the queen stage of La Vuelta
Its route consists of 124.4 kilometers. Al Angliru
Two first-class ports precede it,
Colladiella and the Alto del Cordal, who has the last
kilometer and a half at 12% average and a descent
of the most dangerous.
San Martin
of King Aurelius
It is an effort of more than 40 minutes… for those who finish in the first positions. It is the day marked in red for many runners, since, in just a couple of kilometers, the difference between runners can be minutes. It will be the ninth time that La Vuelta has crowned this peak. The previous one was in 2020, in a very different situation from the previous ones. It happened in the year of the pandemic, without fans in the ditches and with a shocking image with the runners ascending alone, with an audience absent due to health recommendations.
The slope that opens the doors of suffering.
Once you cross the Viapará area,
The Curves of Les Cabanes are located
with a very hard slope of 22% that
runs 150 meters and that announces to the
cyclists the beginning of the agonizing ascent.
The center of the very difficult climb. After
get over Los Picones (with a 20% maximum)
and the Curva Los Cobayos, with a hairpin
of 21.5%, The route leads to the famous
Cueña de Les Cabres where you reach the
maximum slope: 23.5%.
The horror of Les Cabres was overcome, before
reach the final 400 meters with a slight
descent, cyclists will still have to face the
Aviru and Les Piedrusines ramps with
maximum slopes of 21.5% and 20%,
respectively.
The hardness of the Angliru prevents it from
steeper roads you can go by wheel, so
Each cyclist has to climb at his own pace. The distances
between first and second they have been decreasing
over the years.
The slope that opens the doors of suffering.
Once you cross the Viapará area, you will
find the Curves of Les Cabanes with a
very hard slope of 22% that runs 150 m
and that announces to the cyclists the beginning of the agony
ascension.
The center of the very difficult climb. After
get over Los Picones (with a maximum of 20%) and the
Los Cobayos Curve, with a range of 21.5%,
The route leads to the famous Cueña de
Les Cabres where the maximum of
earring: 23.5%.
Overcome the horror of Les Cabres, before arriving
at the final 400 meters with a slight descent, the
Cyclists will still have to face the ramps of the
Aviru and Les Piedrusines with maximum slopes
21.5% and 20%, respectively.
That will change in this 17th stage, which will also be crucial for the outcome of La Vuelta as it is held in the third week, four days before finishing in Madrid. The eight previous ascents left seven different winners. That is to say, one of them repeated: Alberto Contador (2008 and 2017), who also achieved his last victory here as a professional. The aforementioned José María Jiménez (1999), Gilberto Simoni (2000). Roberto Heras (2002), Juanjo Cobo (2011 and later disqualified for doping), Kenny Elissonde (2013) and Hugh Carthy (2020, the winners. These last two are present in this edition. Will there be a new runner who will inscribe his name on the wall at the top?
