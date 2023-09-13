Rasta Attack is a Peruvian urban music group that began its history in 1990 with DJ Cuervo and stood out for being the most listened to group of the moment thanks to its catchy songs. Thus, he began his path to success with the members of ‘El Nuevo Team’: Chikiboy, Raper Boy MC, Truppy and Baby. All representatives of the district of Independence.

However, when Ataque Rasta was at the peak of success with musical songs like ‘La traviesa’, the reggaeton group disintegrated. We tell you what happened to the former members of Ataque Rasta and why the group dissolved.

Why did Rasta Attack disappear, despite hits like ‘La traviesa’?

According to Víctor Muñiz Santillan, Raper Boy MC, for La República, Rasta attack came to an end after the departure of Chikiboy, who decided to “preach the word of God.”

Luigui Paredes, Chikiboy, left Ataque Rasta to dedicate himself to the Christian religion. Photo: LR composition/YouTube capture

According to the former member of Ataque Rasta, his former manager DJ Cuervo longed for a new ‘Chikiboy’ or for him to return, but neither of those things happened. Thus, he decided together with Baby and Truppy to permanently leave the group to continue making music.

“Chikiboy took his course, he got into what it means to preach the word of God, Christianity. Chikiboy left and the group was a little unbalanced, it was just me, Fernando and Trupi and Cuervo wanted to wait a while.” Chikiboy’ new or come again and so the years passed waiting for Chikiboy and he never came,” said Víctor Muñiz.

What happened to the members of Ataque Rasta and what are they doing now?

Víctor Muñiz, Raper Boy MC, is currently a prominent personal trainer and spends most of his time working in a gym. She discovered this vocation at the end of her performance in Rasta Attack. In this regard, he had had a taste for sports since he was very young.

Although Victor Muñiz spends most of his time working as a personal trainer, he still retains a taste for music, although now as a hobby. Likewise, on weekends he performs at nightclubs or events where he is hired as a singer and former Rasta Attack.

Raper Boy MC is currently dedicated to being a personal trainer. Photo: LR composition/Facebook/Soundcloud

“I am a personal trainer, I have a gym and I dedicate myself to that now more and music as a hobby. I am not going to leave music until the voice says enough,” he declared.

As for the other members, Raper Boy MC indicated that Chikiboy “has been preaching the word of God in Chile for years.” Regarding his partner Truppy said that he currently lives and works in the US and that he is still dedicated to musical composition.

About Fernando Calderón, remembered as Baby, pointed out that he is currently dedicated to his family and stays away from music for health reasons.

Although Victor Muñiz He recognizes that since Rasta Attack did not achieve the desired musical internationalization along with his companions, he is happy to see that people have fun and dance with the songs they composed in the past. Likewise, he still has personal projects in music to reach Latin American countries like Mexico and Chile.

