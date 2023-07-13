The smell of incense mixed with the humidity of the place, impregnating the noses of the parishioners who attended the Eucharist that night. The songs of the choir accompanied the prayers of the believers in the background, while the priest with his eyes closed raised the host that represents the body of Christ.

Beside him, an altar boy watched, distant, as that man continued with the sacred rite, while he, only managed to remember with a knot in his stomach what had happened moments before.

In his place there were also ten other young faithful dedicated to the Catholic religion, who, at the time, felt the same pain and confusion as the minor.

The sins of the priest

It was an afternoon in 1980 when Rudolph Kos, who was a seminarian at the time, decided to approach one of the altar boys at his institution in Dallas, Texas for the first time.

With games, candy and above all authority, at All Saints Catholic Church in North Dallas, Kos began manipulating minors to get close to him. Once he had gained his trust, he would take them to cloisters to give them alcohol and sedatives.

According to the victims’ complaints, once the cocktail took effect, the priest began to touch their genitals, massaged their feet and sexually abused them.

Between 1980 and 1992, he abused approximately 11 minors during their childhood and adolescence. In fact, at trial one of them testified that the priest sexually assaulted him up to four times a week for approximately 5 years.

Of them, 10 were able to raise their voices and establish the pertinent complaints before the authorities, which finally took effect in 1997, when eight arrest warrants were issued against Kos and precisely for this reason he was captured in San Diego in October of that year. .

The case of Jay Lemberger

When the cases began to be uncovered, the name of Jay Lemberger was one of the most talked about. The young man, who had been an altar boy on Kos, had taken his own life at the age of 21, six months before a formal investigation against the priest began.

The family was one of the eight plaintiffs, as the young man’s parents argued that their decision had been based on the priest’s abuse.

“When I look at this image, all I see is the control of the evil and disease of a priest,” Nancy Lemberger, Jay’s mother, explained to journalist Jan Jarboe Russell of the American magazine Texas Monthly.

The Lembergers did not find out about Jay’s abuse until other families filed a lawsuit.

Apparently, the young man was saying through drawings and illustrations what words could not express. A hairy hand, solo tennis shoes and small children in the hands were some of the things that the young man captured on paper with pencils and colors.

an eternal damnation

Nancy explained this to the judge in charge of the case in 1997. After he was captured in San Diego, the Diocese of Dallas and Rudolph Kos were ordered to pay $119.6 million on behalf of the plaintiffs.

In April 1998, Kos was sentenced with the highest sentence: life imprisonment. During the trial, the Kos victims testified that the priest had asked them to remove their shoes to satisfy his sexual fetishes.



Likewise, they explained how he drugged them to be able to attack them and what he did to gain the trust of their parents.

In response to this, Bishop Charles V. Grahmann of the Diocese of Dallas issued an apology announcing the settlement and sentence.

According to the US outlet The New York Times, Grahmann said: ”To the victims and their families, once again I want to apologize on behalf of the diocese. Based on what we now know, the decisions made regarding Rudy Kos were errors of human judgment. I am very sorry for what happened, and I am deeply sorry for his pain.

