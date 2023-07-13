Military analyst Mikhailov: if ATACMS is used, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation will hit Zelensky’s office

The head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, Alexander Mikhailov, suggested Russia’s response to the supply of American long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine. He spoke about this with the publication URA.RU.

As Mikhailov noted, ATACMS missiles are a “red line”. According to the military analyst, if these missiles are transferred to Kyiv and used by the Russian Armed Forces, the Russian Armed Forces will have to destroy the decision-making centers. In particular, we are talking about the building of the office of the President of Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian state authorities. “We haven’t destroyed any of them yet. Everything is standing, everything works in Kyiv,” he stressed.