Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.
Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. € 23.99 (3)
Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.
The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (2)
Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.
Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (4)
Edouard Louis: Change: method.
The Busy Bee, 303 pages. €22.99 (5)
Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: The heat fortress.
CPNB, 62 pages € 5 (1)
David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.
Maven, 655 pp. €35 (7)
Nicci French: The favor.
Ambo Anthos, 416 pp. €22.99 (8)
Roger Martin du Gard: Looking through the keyhole. Diaries and memories.
The Workers’ Press, 502 pages. € 29.99 (-)
Hans Cheap: father’s child. The War of Renate Rubinstein.
Atlas Contact, 160 pages. € 21.99 (-)
Isabel Allende: violeta.
World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (9)
A version of this article also appeared in the newspaper of May 6, 2022
