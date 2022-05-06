1

Pieter Waterdrinker: Confess to my wife.

Nijgh & Van Ditmar, 285 pp. € 23.99 (3)

2

Lisa Weeda: Alexandra.

The Busy Bee, 347 pp. €22.99 (2)

3

Paul Verhaeghe: Intimate strangers. essay.

Foundation Month of Philosophy, 80 pages. € 4.99 (4)

4

Edouard Louis: Change: method.

The Busy Bee, 303 pages. €22.99 (5)

5

Marieke Lucas Rijneveld: The heat fortress.

CPNB, 62 pages € 5 (1)

6

David Graeber and David Wengrow: The beginning of everything. A new history of humanity.

Maven, 655 pp. €35 (7)

7

Nicci French: The favor.

Ambo Anthos, 416 pp. €22.99 (8)

8

Roger Martin du Gard: Looking through the keyhole. Diaries and memories.

The Workers’ Press, 502 pages. € 29.99 (-)

9

Hans Cheap: father’s child. The War of Renate Rubinstein.

Atlas Contact, 160 pages. € 21.99 (-)

10

Isabel Allende: violeta.

World Library, 382 pages. € 24.99 (9)

The NRC Boeken top 10 is based on the sales figures of twelve Dutch literary bookshops. Athenaeum (Amsterdam), Java Bookshop (Amsterdam), Den Boer (Baarn), Van Kemenade & Hollaers (Breda), Spijkerman (Eindhoven), Godert Walter (Groningen), Kooyker (Leiden), Lovink (Lochem), Roelants (Nijmegen) , Het Leesteken (Purmerend), Van Gennep (Rotterdam), Waanders in den Broeren (Zwolle)

