The failed vote of the PP deputy Alberto Casero, which allowed the Government to approve the labor reform this Thursday, has enhanced the weight of the telematic vote on the political board. One option

regulated since 2012 and that has become more relevant with the arrival of the pandemic.

Between human and electronic error, the controversy has enabled the government to approve the labor reform and the main opposition party to fail in its attempt to put Yolanda Díaz on the ropes. All of this through a system in which the deputy in question must choose his vote (one check) and reconfirm it (two checks) during an emission time determined by the Chamber’s Table and that is not authorized for later than one hour before the vote in plenary is scheduled.

The telematic vote Step by Step As a deputy, you ask the Congress table the issuance of the telematic vote. You must submit the reasons and the weather that you anticipate missing your parliamentary duties. At least one hour before the vote, you enter the internet of Congress: you need your key code and a certificate of digital signature In the 'Votes' section, you will see the active files in black Y in red, those that are out of time you select the meaning of your vote Click on 'cast vote' and a screen appears where you can… According to the regulations of the Chamber, the Presidency must confirm the vote by phone, but this premise has been sidelined during the pandemic A digital receipt is created with the meaning of the vote Do you want to vote in person? Only if the Table authorizes the vote in person, you will be able to exercise it and, in that case, the telematic vote would be annulled The vote reaches the Presidency before the face-to-face vote

One of the arguments used by the popular to denounce the final result of the day is the fact that deputy Casero did not receive the confirmation call indicated in the 2012 Resolution. Although it is true that this procedure has been relegated during the pandemic.

In this sense, Casero sent a letter this Friday to the president of Congress, Meritxel Batet, in which he alleges that his right to vote was violated by not allowing the Chamber Table to make a rectification, once the deputy informed the facts. At this point, the PP and VOX have announced that they will appeal to the Constitutional Court the vote in Congress by which the star rule of the coalition government was approved.