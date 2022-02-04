After the departures of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Lucas Passerini, in addition to the absence of Santiago Giménez during the first dates of Clausura 2022, Cruz Azul had the hiring of a striker as a priority. The Celestial Machine reached an agreement with Ivan Morales before the closing of the winter market. The 22-year-old Chilean attacker will be the cement producers’ goal scorer this season.
The South American soccer player offered his first statements as a Cruz Azul player this Friday after his arrival in Mexico City. Morales stated that he opted for the La Noria team’s offer after talking with some of his compatriots who have played for the club and because of the messages he received from the club’s fans.
“They have spoken very well to me about the club and that motivated me to come. It is a giant club and many Cruz Azul fans wrote to me, so I come with a lot of desire”
– Ivan Morales
Despite being the favorite of the sky-blue board to fill the vacant forward position, the negotiations to incorporate Iván Morales into the team were not easy and were close to falling. The former Colo Colo player stated that the negotiation was complicated, but that he is happy with the result of his decision.
Morales affirmed that he comes from one of the biggest clubs in Chile and arrives “at the biggest in Mexico” with expectations of doing well. The 22-year-old striker considered that despite the difficulties in the negotiation, he always knew about the interest of the Celeste Machine and that the operation could be carried out.
