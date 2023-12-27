Wednesday, December 27, 2023, 8:26 p.m.



| Updated 10:10 p.m.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The programming of the Teatro Circo de Orihuela has not yet been approved. The Board of Directors of the municipal company Orihuela Cultural was falsely closed precisely last week when the councilors were preparing to vote on said agenda, but, as LA VERDAD has been able to verify, they would not have waited to formalize this step. Tickets for some of the events that will be voted on this coming Friday in a new council are already being sold on various ticket purchasing platforms.

Several of the events that are to be held at the Teatro Circo are already being offered on the websites bacantix.com andtrabajo.com and that are going to be voted on by the Board of Directors of Orihuela Cultural this coming Friday. On the first platform, tickets are offered for 10 euros for 'Whitedream' on January 4. Also at 6 euros to see Los Pastores de Belén (Acamdo) on January 7 and 10 euros to see the Casita de Chocolate on January 14.

Likewise, on the box office.com platform there are five events in which tickets are advertised with prices ranging between 6 and 20 euros for the shows Whitedream (January 4), Los Pastores de Belén (January 7), Casita de Chocolate (January 14), Martita de Graná (January 19) and Tribute to Mecano (February 11)

“Disrespect”



Opposition sources describe this fact as “a lack of respect towards the councilors of Orihuela Cultural” and consider it “unacceptable” since, they remember, “the councilors have criminal responsibility for how much they vote,” they point out to this newspaper.

Carolina Gracia (PSOE), Aynara Navarro (PSOE), Leticia Pertegal (Cambiemos), Mar Ezcurra (Cs) and Enrique Montero (Cambiemos), last Friday, in the hall of the City Hall.



Eva Moya





Asked by this newspaper, the Councilor for Culture, Gonzalo Montoya, attributes the sale of tickets to “an error by the distributors” and assures that the putting into circulation of the tickets has not been authorized by the manager of Orihuela Cultural, Ramón Gabín.

“They cannot be bought”



Likewise, Montoya defends that these websites, although they advertise it, do not allow them to be purchased, “that is, they appear, but they cannot be purchased. Although, it shouldn't even appear. We have warned them to remove it immediately,” emphasizes the mayor.

This newspaper has been able to verify that, although purchases are not allowed for shows further back in time, for those from the first two weeks of January it is and, in fact, tickets have already been sold, most of them for see The Shepherds of Bethlehem.

The management, in this sense, adds that «Martita de Graná and Tributo a Mecano have not signed any contract. They can't sell tickets. We have not registered them in our system either, nor do they have the capacity sheet. In any case, we are trying to locate them so that they remove all publications about it. They are not authorized,” they insist.

Gonzalo Montoya attributes the sale to an “error on the part of the distributors” and assures that he does not have the authorization of the management of Orihuela Cultural

The last Board of Directors of the municipal company that manages the city's main theater and its museums ended in controversy due to the complaint by the three opposition parties (PSOE, Ciudadanos and Cambiemos) of alleged threats from the Councilor for Culture , Gonzalo Montoya (Vox), to one of the non-political advisors of the public company.

Version disparity



The discussion arose when the supposedly coerced person (designated as advisor by the government team) opposed voting in favor of the programming proposal brought by the management of Orihuela Cultural, who acts as advisor to the government team on behalf of Vox, Ramon Gabin.

Montoya denied in statements to LA VERDAD that he had threatened anyone with dismissal and regretted the opposition's accusations, accusing them of wanting to “take political advantage” from what he considered only “an exchange of opinions.” He, he stated, only “uglified” the “destructive” criticism that one of the counselors made of the programming.

The truth is that the opposition, at this start of the mandate, has been especially critical and belligerent with the cultural management that Vox is carrying out because, they argue, it presents a high religious content and unattractive and innovative proposals.

Images of the websites where tickets to shows at the Teatro Circo are for sale and seats already sold to see Los Pastores de Belén de Acamdo.



L.V.





Last week's Board of Directors was presented with an agenda that began on January 4 with the soap bubble magic show 'Whitedream' and ended on March 22 with a performance of Lazarillo de Tormes by Micomicona SL.

Piedrahita and Martita de Graná



Beyond some well-known names such as Luis Piedrahita or Martita de Graná, there was a high presence of school and children's plays and some concerts, including a tribute to Mecano. Even a monologue without a specific theme by the Family Department. Also institutional events such as the naming of Favorite Son, the Half Year Festival or the proclamation of Holy Week.

Now, what surprised the most among the opposition represented in Orihuela Cultural by Aynara Navarro (PSOE), Mar Ezcurra (Cs) and Leticia Pertegal (Cambiemos) was a “concert to be determined” on March 9 by the company Horizonte Musical, that represents a multitude of artists. An extreme that was especially criticized and for which no less than 10,000 euros was budgeted.

Programming change



The latter has precisely been eliminated from the second proposal that will be brought to the council this Friday. In its place, 'MILF' (Intelligent, Free and Happy Woman) has been programmed, a monologue by Bocachanclas Producciones for a much cheaper price: 2,500 euros. The same company will also close the program (if it is finally approved) with The Divas Xperience, a musical show valued at 1,500 euros. The rest of the programming remains practically intact.