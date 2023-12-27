He IMAX It has become one of the favorite options for all those who want to experience the most popular movies of the moment in the best possible way. In Mexico, this was only possible at Cinépolis. Fortunately, Cinemex finally has IMAX theaters with laser.

Right now, The new IMAX theaters with laser are now available to the general public attending Cinemex. The first tapes that made use of this technology were Napoleon, Wonka and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, but it is expected that more films will be available in that format in the future. This is what Javier Reyes Moctezuma, Director of Programming at Cinemex, commented regarding this new option:

“IMAX technology is usually of great interest to guests looking to live an immersive experience with the best quality in image and sound. What we seek is to ensure that each visit of our guests to the Cinemex IMAX theaters with laser is unique and unrepeatable, to this end we will exhibit all relevant films and content in this format.”

For now, The only theaters that have IMAX with laser are in Cinemex Santa Fe, Parque Delta and Market Antara, although it is expected that Tezontle and Encuentro Oceanía, as well as a location outside of Mexico City, will have access to this viewing option. As if that were not enough, it has been confirmed that these rooms will not only host movies, but that artistic and cultural events and some sports are also in mind.

Unlike traditional theaters, IMAX laser projections are not only focused on providing an improvement in image quality and sharpness, but they have 12 audio channels, the aspect ratio can be as high as 1.90:1, instead of the 2.35:1 we see in traditional rooms.

Thus, Cinemex finally has the possibility of competing against Cinépolis in this section, since this company has 10 rooms that make use of this technology. It will be interesting not only to see how the large distributors will react, but the general public as well. We remind you that IMAX theaters with lasers are now available at Cinemex.

Editor's Note:

IMAX is a great way to enjoy movies at the theater. As a Cinemex fan, this makes me happy. Although it is somewhat sad that this option is probably not available in my favorite branch, it is good to see that the competition with Cinépolis will be more even in the future.

Via: Xataka