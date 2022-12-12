Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The 2022 World Cup turned into painful memories for a large number of stars, especially those who bid farewell to the event suddenly and without introduction, and left early, contrary to expectations.

The lenses were focused on the stars of these teams who shed tears on the land of Qatar, not believing what happened to them and the loss of dreams of competing for the cup, led by the Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who was self-righteous about winning the World Cup in the last leg before his retirement, and Ronaldo’s tears were greater than what happened. The exit of his country, after the fans sympathized with him on the communication sites.

The Brazilian star Neymar was not in a better condition after entering a hysteria of continuous crying after the sad “Samba” bid farewell to the World Cup against Croatia in the quarter-finals with penalty kicks. His teammates’ attempts to calm him down failed, but he responded to the child Leo, son of the Croatian player, Ivan Perisic, who approached him. And he tried to console him in a scene that was like hunting the price of photographers’ lenses.

Harry Kane, captain of the England national team, was subjected to the same situation, after crying over missing a penalty kick, defeat against his counterpart, the French national team, and failing to qualify for the semi-finals of the tournament.

Ronaldo, Neymar and Kane preceded Uruguayan star Luis Suarez in the scene of tears after failing to reach the round of sixteen, especially since this tournament was his last stop, and he is currently without a club after terminating his contract with his previous club, and perhaps the shock came because Uruguay only needed a goal. To settle the rise when it defeated Ghana with two clean goals, so that South Korea would rise at its expense by goal difference.

The crying scene extended to Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu and the players to move the feelings of the stands, which expressed great sadness at the Samurai national team’s exit from the round of sixteen, and it suffices that the coach bowed before the audience for a while to apologize.

On the other hand, the crying scene of Son Heung-min, the South Korean national team player, was tears of joy after defeating Portugal in the first round and qualifying for the round of sixteen for the World Cup.