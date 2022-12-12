Despite the failure of the Mexican team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there is no doubt that there are footballers with a bright future, who could soon land on the Old Continent to consolidate their career and thus continue on the Tricolor radar for the fair to be held in Canada, Mexico and the United States in 2026.
Here are the Aztec soccer players who may soon go to Europe:
Throughout this year, the central defender has been linked with clubs in Spain, the Netherlands and Russia, even in the latter there was an offer from the Dynamo Moscowwhich did not convince the Rayados board of directors.
Then, before starting the World Cup it was reported that Espanyol de Barcelona I was going to follow him closely to analyze his signing and for now it could be a reality as he was one of the Mexican elements that saw action in the three games of the Group Phase.
Another one that since before the championship was already interesting in the Netherlands and Spain. Gru was an Olympic medalist in Tokyo 2021, apart from starting in the three duels of Mexico in the first phase, since his desire was to be observed in order to achieve the dream of jumping the puddle.
In fact, in Chivas they accept that they do not know if the attacker will stay because his desire is to grow in football and he already has clubs like PSV Eindhoven, Real Betis, Chelsea Y Atalanta ready to open the doors.
There is no doubt that the champion with Pachuca was the best man in Mexico in the tournament, and he was also able to leave as a souvenir a great goal from a free kick against Saudi Arabiathe one with the fastest power so far.
After having accomplished so much, the Bayer Leverkusen from Germany sent him a greeting from his social networks, apart from that, teams like the Porto Y Ajax Amsterdam They have approached to find out about his possible transfer. Thanks to his remarkable talent, he could be another legionnaire in the Old Continent.
The right side of the Pachuca He was able to fulfill his dream of playing in a World Cup, despite being considered as a substitute by the coach, however, his great facility to jump forward and contribute to the attack were necessary. Since the middle of the year, the element tuzo has been related to the eredivisiethanks to the trust placed by teams such as ajax Y PSV in the Mexicans, joining now the Feyenoord Rotterdam.
In addition to this, there has also been talk of the Portoanother group that has given asylum to the Aztecs, and finally, the PAOK from Greece.
Despite not having gone to the World Cup, the Santos Laguna academy is having success when it comes to making transfers to Europe.
Since the Uruguayan Guillermo Almada led the Warriors, earned ownership and now under the command of Eduardo Fentanes He continues on the right track, so much so that he has been linked to European clubs.
The left back is followed by the Netherlands and also a few months ago he received an offer from the Galatasaray Turkey, however, was not what the directive expected. He still has high chances thanks to his 20 years.
It is known about the great difficulties that exist for Mexican goalkeepers to go play in Europe, since very few have achieved it as Guillermo Ochoa Y Raul Gudino.
Many fans had asked the keeper of Saints Lagoon to start the World Cup in Qatar, without achieving it, but to continue with his great performances he could be the next holder of the tricolor arc and why not, fulfill his dream of going to the Old Continent, in any case he already stated that he would be willing to sacrifice the economic issue.
Another of the champions Pachuca He was close to fulfilling his dream of playing in a World Cup, but he was one of the last cut from the list. However, the midfielder is also one of the most skilled in the country, he has even appeared on specialized pages about being one of the players under 25 who generates the most plays, being the only one from the American continent, which speaks too much of its quality.
At any moment he could leave the Liga MX.
