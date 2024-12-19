This Sunday, December 22, 2024, is the draw for the 2024 Christmas Lottery, at which time all participants with their tenths will be waiting for all the prizes from the hype are coming out small theater at the Teatro Real, with the hope of getting a sum of money this Christmas season in case luck smiles on them.

However, along with this illusion, doubts arise regarding the draw, its execution, the collection of the prizes or the withholdings by the Tax Agency because, for those who do not know, the prizes have a tax of 20% of personal income tax. , The first 40,000 euros of prize money are exempt.

Taking this into account, there is another frequently repeated question regarding the Christmas Lottery draw: What happens to these taxes if a tenth has been shared? ¿Do all participants have to pay for it? Only the one who bought the prize? Is the part to be paid distributed among everyone or since it has been shared and you have not received so much money, it is not taxable?

The truth is that sharing tenths and acquiring participations in the Christmas Lottery It is one of the most common and traditional things. Thus, you should know that, regarding this issue of personal income tax and lottery prizes, the Tax Agency has launched a release explaining what to do.

What happens to taxes if I have shared a tenth?

“In the case of shared prizes (group of friends or relatives, clubs, brotherhoods…), in which the prize is distributed among all participants, distribute the 40,000 euros that are exemptamong all beneficiaries in proportion to their percentage of participation,” explains the Treasury.

On the other hand, “whoever proceeds to distribute the prize who appears as the sole beneficiary (or as collection manager) having stated so at the time of collection of the prize, must be in a position to prove to the Tax Administration that the prize has been distributed to the holders of shares, Therefore, the identification of each winner is necessary. as well as their percentage of participation”.

Likewise, you must know that it is the State Lottery and Betting Society (SELAE) that must “proceed to identify the winners of the prizes subject to tax, that is, those that are greater than 40,000 euros per tenth, regardless of whether the prize has been obtained by one person or jointly by several people or entities”.

Finally, it is clarified that the prize to be collected is already paid into the winner’s account with the 20% withheld: “IRPF taxpayers or non-resident taxpayers without permanent establishment who are successful and have supported the withholding at the time of payment of the prize will not have to present any other self-assessment.