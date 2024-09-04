The Bundestag said that German Foreign Minister Baerbock devalued diplomacy

Members of the German Bundestag from the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party have accused the head of the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) Annalena Baerbock of devaluing diplomacy. The parliamentarians said this in an appeal to the German government, the text of which was examined by Lenta.ru.

“According to the definition of diplomacy, ‘existing diplomatic relations between states (…) indicate a fundamental will for the peaceful resolution of conflicts and a mutual balance of interests.’ Against this background, those asking the question fear that in recent years, especially under Federal Foreign Minister Annalene Baerbock, the high art of diplomacy has been devalued, and instead of diplomacy, a balance of interests and peaceful resolution of conflicts, a confrontational orientation is taking place in the Foreign Ministry and in all of Germany’s foreign policy, which is deeply damaging to Germany’s interests in terms of peace, prosperity and cultural reputation in the world,” the text of their letter says.

Such confrontational aspirations are expressed in the course pursued by the leadership of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to encourage “undiplomatic diplomats” who, in particular, behave accordingly on social networks. Members of the German Bundestag from the right-wing Alternative for Germany partytext of the appeal to the government

In August, the AfD said Baerbock should resign over a new “cronyism” scandal. “She is drowning in a swamp of visa and cronyism scandals, and yet she is in power because she is supported by journalists close to the Green Party. While the CDU panders to the Green foreign minister, we say it loud and clear: Baerbock, just like [министр экономики Германии] “Khabek is unacceptable and must resign immediately,” the party said.

Earlier, AfD co-chair Alice Weidel called for Baerbock’s removal from office due to the scandal surrounding the illegal issuance of visas to migrants by her department.

In addition, Weidel said that Baerbock and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz should go to Ukraine themselves to take part in the fighting if they want the conflict to continue.