This Thursday’s European council summit was defined as “decisive”, and so it was. The European Union begins to understand today’s world. “Ukraine is not alone,” they all told Volodimir Zelenski, present in Brussels; But who does seem alone to take care of their own security is Europe as a whole. The EU wants to maintain support for kyiv as necessary and in parallel “arm” for what is coming. “The security of Ukraine is the security of Europe,” they repeated in the conclave, in search of the formulas to achieve that thrust: they all coincide in what, but it is necessary to see how.

Among the leaders the message is clear: Europe’s defensive awakening has to occur. And the majority assume that in the coming months could be approved A new common background, such as the one that occurred with the pandemic, in this case for defense. It all depends on countries, including Germany, which turn in their initial approaches, something that seems plausible. In fact, the German Foreign Minister himself, Olaf Scholz – out of departure – advocates the reform of fiscal rules to invest in security. “I am in favor that we do not have a discussion for the next one or two years, but we make it clear that in the long term states can spend in defense what they consider appropriate“He said. In addition, he asked” to keep the head cold “in regard to relations with the United States.

Volodimir Zelenski He was “grateful” for the reception in Brussels and told him directly to the president of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, who received him with open arms, in contrast to what happened a week ago in the United States. “I appreciate the leadership they have shown in the debate on the improvement of Europe’s defensive capacity and the strengthening of Ukraine, as well as All the support they have provided on the road to a fair and lasting peace. It is very important that the Ukrainians are not alone: ​​we feel it and we know it“The Ukrainian President valued.

In his meeting with the allies, he has made it clear that “Everyone must ensure that Russia, the only source of this war, accepts the need to put an end “putting the focus on Vladimir Putin, but also in a way in the US. “This can be demonstrated with two forms of truce: not attacking energy and civil infrastructures (a truce for missiles, bombs and long -range drones) and not performing military operations in the Black Sea.” At the same time, he believes that the Plan Rearmar Europa is a good opportunity, but he wants part of the funds to go to the production of military material in Ukraine.

“We have focused especially on defense needs, particularly on the supply of artillery and ammunition systems, as well as In investment in the national production of drones and long -range missiles. These systems have already demonstrated their effectiveness in the front and we must work together to reinforce this advantage, “said the Ukrainian leader after a bilateral meeting with Belgian prime minister, Bart of Wever.

Spainin that scenario, advocates joint investments within the EU, with a format similar to the postpandemic recovery fund, also aware that it will need to increase its safety expense, according to the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez. “We are seeing how the international order is being eroded, and also international law,” added the president of the Government. “We are supporting Ukraine to decide to be what he wants to be, and not a government in the hands of foreign interests,” he added. From Sánchez’s point of view, there are countries that want “a divided Europe” And that is why the important thing is “to give certainties.” Spain joins that premise, he said. “We have to Transfer a message of unity and strength, with a much more united Europe. We did it during the pandemic, during the energy crisis and we will also do it again when we talk about defense and security. ”

The key to the Executive is how there is a way that this “mass” investment does not distort the blockwith a joint action for example when suspending fiscal rules for investments in defense (the so -called escape clause). In addition, they reiterate the approach that defense and security have to go hand in hand, since they are not the same, and with respect to the second the southern flank is key to Spain, although they recognize that speed is in the east before the Russian threat. In that sense, Government sources already ensure that you want to reach 2% of the defense spending GDP as soon as possible (and not necessarily in 2029, as planned).

Another of the toughest messages left the Polish prime minister, Donald Tusk. “War, geopolitical uncertainty and the new arms race initiated by Putin have not left Europe another option. Europe must be prepared for this race, and Russia will lose it as the Soviet Union 40 years ago, “he warned before making a forecast for the future:” As of today, Europe will be assembled with more wisdom and faster than Russia. “I don’t think we have much time. You have to rearm Europe and spend, spend, spend on defense. That is the most important message. “

The high representative of the EU, Kaja Kallashe said that Europe has to show “determination” and also has to have a place in the future negotiating table. In the eyes of Estonia, kyiv has to be able to put “its conditions” for peaceand that happens to reinforce the support of the continent, whatever the final figures. In this sense, he advocates having stable relationships with the United States, but does not put the focus, but that the EU can “make tangible decisions that have taken too long to approach.

The Baltic, at the same time, believe that they already do a good part of the work in terms of investment in defense. “Now we have to do it collectively”expressed the prime ministers of Latvia and Lithuania. On the other hand, China in the EU shoe on this subject is again the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orbán, who wanted to soften the tone and assured that “although we may discrete on the modalities of peace, peace, We agree that we must reinforce the means of defense of European nations“Of course, he has asked that this path has to serve to” empower member states rather than Brussels bureaucrats. “





For her part, the president of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsolahe explained that peace “must be a real peace that It is not limited to numb everyone with a false sense of security allowing an aggressor to continue trying to seize sovereign nations“And it has to” guarantee the freedom of Ukraine, the security of Europe and the deterrence of those who think they can seize it by force. “At that point he has asked for” immediate solutions for extraordinary times “and has committed to the Eurocamara to work” rapid “in decision making in that direction.