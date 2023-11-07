As it was expected, Nintendo has shared its financial results corresponding to the second quarter of the current fiscal year, that is, between July and September 2023. Not only was an increase in Switch sales revealed here, but the sales of titles such as Tears of the Kingdom and Pikmin 4.

Started with the hardware, during these three months Total sales of the Nintendo Switch reached 132 million units since its launch in March 2017, which represents an increase of 2.4% compared to what was recorded during the same period last year. It is mentioned here that the OLED was the most popular model, with 4.69 million units sold this quarter.

Regarding the games, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has reached 19.50 million units sold, which maintains its place within the Top 10 of the best-selling games on the Switch. For its part, Pikmin 4 managed to sell 2.61 million copies, making it the best-selling game in the entire series. Likewise, the film Super Mario Bros. had an impact on the performance of games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, a title that sold an additional 3.22 million units. This is the list of the 10 best-selling games so far:

–Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: 57.01 million

–Animal Crossing: New Horizons: 43.38 million

–Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: 32.44 million

–The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild: 31.15 million

–Super Mario Odyssey: 26.95 million

–Pokémon Sword/Shield: 26.02 million

–Pokémon Scarlet/Violet: 23.23 million

–Super Mario Party: 19.66 million

–The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom: 19.50 million

–New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe: 16.70 million

Total, Combined sales of all software on Switch amount to 1.133 billion units. Now we just have to wait until early next year to see how games like Super Mario Bros. Wonder. On related topics, these are Nintendo’s Black Friday deals. Likewise, they launch a reader for up to eight cartridges on Switch.

Editor’s Note:

Although we are in the last years of the Switch, it is clear that this console still has a lot to offer. Not only do sales continue to increase, but the software offering is becoming stronger. If you don’t have a Switch yet, now is a great time to do so.

Via: Nintendo