Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3’s short campaign may be getting mixed feedback, but it does at least feature a cameo appearance from the series’ best canine boy.

Fans have found that there’s a pettable dog (of course) featured during the game’s Trojan Horse mission, which you are encouraged to go stroke while attempting to blend into the level’s crowds.

Linger on and continue looking at said dog after petting it and its name will soon pop up: Riley, the lovable German Shepherd who served as a squad member in Call of Duty Ghosts.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Colin the Dog cameo.

Riley (or Colin, to his fans here at Eurogamer) was one of the few memorable things from Ghosts’ campaign, where he acted as a bomb-sniffing ally and valued member of your team.

Unfortunately this version of Riley is a lot more static, and is content to sit where he is and stay. It’s probably for the best.

Back in August, Call of Duty added Merlin the dog to Warzone 2.0 as part of Season 5’s addition of “tactical pets.” These stay strapped to your person, a bit like a gun holstered to your hip, but can also pull off a “devastating” finishing move.