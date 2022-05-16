The Swedish Prime Minister made official the country’s position to advance in its inclusion in the transatlantic entity. “Sweden must enter,” she asserted. For his part, the Russian Deputy Foreign Minister expressed his disagreement with the Stockholm decision. He asserted that he will not guarantee greater security and that tensions with Moscow will increase. Meanwhile, the defensive position in Kharkiv reached as far as the Russian border and the French company Renault divested its Russian assets.

Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine on the 82nd day since the beginning of the war in Eastern Europe. However, while the attacks in Donbass, Mariupol and Odessa continue, diplomatic concerns now turn to the reactions of neighboring Finland and Sweden and their strong intention to join NATO.

In this sense, Moscow assured again that it is a “mistake” and said that the accession will not imply a reinforcement of its security.

On the other hand, the Ukrainian troops continue their defensive advances in the recovery of Kharkiv and have already reached close to the shared border with Russia.

These are the most relevant news for Monday, May 16:

08:20 (BOG) Sweden announces that it will apply to join NATO

The Swedish Prime Minister, Magdalena Andersson, announced on Monday that the Government will formally request membership of the transatlantic organization, thus breaking its neutral policy.

The Social Democrat explained that this decision was made after an extraordinary meeting of the current Administration and a parliamentary debate.

“The Swedish government has decided that Sweden should join NATO,” he told a news conference.

This measure is supported by the main national political forces and is justified by the Government as a response to the worsening of security in the region as a result of the war in Ukraine.

07:12 (BOG) Russia targets referendums in Kherson and Zaporizhia, says Ukrainian official

“There are instructions from Russia to go to a referendum in a few months,” said Vadym Denisenko, adviser to the Ukrainian interior minister. He indicated that the Russian occupiers received the order from the Kremlin for these movements in Kherson and Zaporizhia.

“At the moment they still don’t understand what this referendum is about, but they will concentrate on preparing the ground,” he declared. In addition, he assured that “the Russians try to establish themselves as much as they can.”

06:33 (BOG) Renault sells its assets in Russia

The French company announced on Monday that it will dispose of its assets on Russian soil. It will sell its subsidiary to the Moscow City Council and the majority stake it had (67.69%) in the car manufacturer Avtovaz. Both will go to a Russian state body with a buyback possibility that extends to six years.

The detachment of Avtovaz, which will now be in the hands of the Central Institute for Research and Development of Automobiles and Engines (NAMI), is a financial breather for Renault. After suspending production in Russia, its second-strongest market, it continued to pay its 45,000 employees.

The CEO, Luca de Meo, said that this decision is “difficult, but necessary” and highlighted the movement of the 45,000 employees they had in Russia and who will now report to the City Council.

06:01 (BOG) Ukrainian troops advance in Kharkiv to the Russian border

Governor Oleh Sinegubov highlighted the defensive work that local soldiers are carrying out in Ukraine’s second largest city. His line of resistance has advanced in recent days and by now it has reached the state border with Russia, the mayor assured.

However, despite the governor’s statements through his personal Telegram account, there are no more precise details of the number and the specific sections to which the troops arrived.

Efforts to recapture Kharkiv resemble those made when kyiv was returned to Ukrainian hands, analysts said. Moscow had to order the withdrawal of its militias in the city.

5:40 (BOG) Russia warns Finland and Sweden that their security will not grow within NATO

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Riabkov said that it is “clear” that the security of Helsinki and Stockholm in the transatlantic alliance will not be strengthened and that they will commit “a serious far-reaching mistake” that will have consequences.

He also explained that the position of the Scandinavian neighbors “will increase the general level of military tension and the situation in this area will be less predictable.”

Riabkov criticized the decision of Finland and Sweden who, in the Kremlin’s opinion, erode their relationship with Moscow “by ghost visions of what to do in the current situation” and warned them that “they should not have any illusions” that Russia ” be resigned” to accept it.

