from Paola Caruso

Data for Monday 16 May. The number of new infections is the lowest in 5 months. The positivity rate drops to 13%

I’m 13,668

the new cases of Covid in Italy (yesterday there were 27,162, here the bulletin). It goes up like this at least 17,071,649 the number of people who have contracted the SARS-CoV-2 virus (including recovered and died) since the outbreak began. THE deaths today I am 102 (yesterday 62), for a total of 165,346 victims from February 2020.

People recovered or discharged they are altogether 15.923.935 And 29,424 those that have become negative in the last 24 hours (yesterday 30,334). The positive current – the subjects who have the virus – turn out to be in everything 982.368equal to -15.750 compared to yesterday (-2.670 the day before).

The swabs and the scenario THE total swabs (molecular and antigenic) processed are 104.793, or 89,784 less than yesterday when there were 194,577. The 13% positivity rate (the approximation of 13.04%); yesterday it was 14%. See also New Higher Council of Health, Hope signs decree

As usual, the curve touches the minimum point of its swing with Monday’s data due to a smaller number of swabs (those processed on Sunday). We are below 15,000 new infections and to see a similar figure we need to go back five months, that is to mid-December 2021, before the fourth wave started.

The trend remains down, as shown by the comparison with last Monday (May 9) – the same day of the week – when they were recorded +17,155 cases with a rate of 13.5%: in fact today there are fewer new infections than that day with a lower percentage.

