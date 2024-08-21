The Colombian Egan Bernal He took advantage of his stay in the country to present the Bogotá’s Gran Fondo together with the Mayor’s Office and the District Institute of Recreation and Sport (IDRD), a race in which a cycling event like few others is expected.

According to the criteria of

The 27-year-old runner was together with the mayor Carlos Fernando Galan, IDRD director Daniel García Cañón and Camilo Reina Ramírez, manager and co-founder of Cycla at the presentation of the Gran Fondo to be held on November 17.

Launch of the Bogota Grand Fund

“It is an honor to be part of the Bogota Cycling Grand Fundan event that not only highlights our city as the world capital of cycling, but also promotes the use of cycling as a healthy and accessible activity for all,” said the Colombian.

Eganwho decided to get off the Tour of Spain Suffering from a lack of preparation, he will be taking part in the race that will cross 10 towns in the capital and will have two routes: a 115-kilometre long distance race as the main event for more experienced runners, and a shorter 60-km race, which is somewhat less demanding.

In the middle of the launch, Egan Bernal said that the Gran Fondo of Bogotá will start in the Plaza de Bolívar and will culminate in the popular climb

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE and AFP Share

Date and route

On November 17, the country’s capital will witness a cycling event that will start in the Plaza de Bolívar, pass through the towns of Candelaria, Santa Fe, Chapinero, Usaquén, Suba, Engativá, Fontibón, Kennedy, Teusaquillo and Mártires, and will feature the popular climbs to The Height of Patios and the Height of Verjón.

“The Gran Fondo de Ciclismo is an event that reflects the sporting and entrepreneurial spirit of our city. By joining forces with Egan Bernal, a symbol of the capital’s sport worldwide, and with Cycla, his company, we offer all participants a unique experience that highlights our infrastructure and passion for this sport. This event not only promotes physical activity, but also strengthens Bogotá as a sports and recreational epicenter in Colombia,” said the mayor at the presentation. Carlos Fernando Galan.

For his part, Daniel García Cañón, director of IDRD, said: “We are excited to launch the first urban fund in Bogotá together with Egan Bernal. This event is a great opportunity for all cyclists, from amateurs to experts, to tour the city in a safe and exciting way. Our goal is to continue promoting sport and recreation, making Bogotá a more active and inclusive city.”

Egan Bernal Photo:EFE Share

How to register for the Bogotá Gran Fondo?

People who are interested in participating in theThe Great Fund of Bogota Registration is now open, as the official website www.granfondobogota.com was enabled on Tuesday and will remain closed until all places are filled.

The registration fee will be 390,000 pesos in its first phase.The organization will provide a race kit that includes hydration, medal, number, tracking chip, official t-shirt, medical and mechanical assistance.

Participants can win one of 10 spots to spend a full day with the champion of the Tour de France 2019 and Giro d’Italia 2021. In addition, they will be in the running for a professional bicycle or vehicle.

SPORTS