The Step.- Two people have been confirmed dead after a fire caused by a plane crash in a residential area of ​​Odessa, Texas, on Tuesday, August 20.

At 7 a.m., fire crews responded to calls about heavy smoke and fire in the 6800 block of Alderfer Avenue, according to a Facebook post from the City of Odessa.

Odessa is located 288 miles (463 kilometers) from El Paso in the Permian Basin, one of the most important oil-producing regions in the United States.

Initial damage showed the aircraft hit power lines and traveled nearly an entire block, the post said. Some mobile homes and buildings in the area were also damaged.

The type of aircraft that crashed has not been identified, and the Federal Aviation Administration will take over the investigation, authorities said.

The fire was contained, according to Odessa Fire Department officials.

Initial photos from the scene released by the City of Odessa show a mobile home and vehicles engulfed in flames as firefighters battled the blaze.

“Witnesses have said they saw the plane struggle to gain altitude and graze power lines,” Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis said in a separate Facebook post. “It’s obvious the pilot attempted to avoid homes.”

The two people who died have not been identified pending an investigation, though a fire official confirmed that at least one woman was injured inside a mobile home.Operations at nearby Midland Airport were not affected, officials said.

