THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:44



The Civil Guard arrested in Archena the suspect of sexually assaulting a woman and robbing a local neighbor. The arrest was the result of the development of the ‘Siaka’ operation, aimed at clarifying the two criminal acts, which due to the violence exerted on the victims and their proximity in time had generated social alarm in the municipality. After being brought to justice, the 38-year-old detainee was placed in preventive detention.

The investigation began last February, when the Civil Guard learned of a series of harassments of a neighbor of Archena, by an individual who, apparently, had been harassing her repeatedly. The facts were aggravated when he, taking advantage of the fact that the woman was going alone and the lack of light on her road, he approached her and sexually assaulted her.

Days later, an individual with similar physical characteristics violently assaulted another resident of the municipality, beat him and followed him to an establishment where he tried to take refuge, continuing the aggression there until he achieved his objective, seizing the money he was carrying.

The video surveillance cameras of several establishments close to the places where the events occurred made it possible to obtain images of the suspect and establish a first line of investigation. The civil guards managed to find out that it was a young man, 38 years old, with no known address, but a regular in the municipality of Archena, where he had been seen frequently.

Recently, the investigations carried out and the numerous surveillance devices focused on his location were positive, and he was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of the crimes of robbery with violence and sexual assault. The Civil Guard, after instructing the appropriate proceedings, put the detainee at the disposal of the Court of 1st Instance and Instruction number 7 of Molina de Segura, which ordered his admission to prison.