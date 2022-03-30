Home page politics

Andriy Melnyk, Ambassador of Ukraine, holds German politicians and German companies to account after Russia’s attack on his country. © Carsten Koall/dpa

The chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport supplies Russia despite the Ukraine conflict. A large target for criticism from Andriy Melnyk.

Berlin – The Ukrainian Ambassador Andriy Melnyk is known for his sharp and outspoken criticism during the Ukraine conflict* famous. Last he boycotted a solidarity concert for Ukraine* in the official residence of the Federal President Frank Walter Steinmeier* on Sunday (03/27/2022).

Melnyk called the selection of only Russian soloists for the concert of the Berlin Philharmonic an “affront”. “My dear God, why is it so difficult for the Federal President to realize that Russian bombs are falling on cities and thousands of civilians are being murdered day and night that we Ukrainians are not in the mood for ‘great Russian culture’. Basta,” Melnyk said on Twitter.

Ritter Sport: Ukrainian ambassador criticizes chocolate manufacturers

Now German companies seem to be in the sights of the ambassador from the Ukraine* to be advised. The chocolate manufacturer Ritter Sport continues to supply chocolate Russia*. According to information from the German Press Agency, Russia is an important market for the Swabian chocolate manufacturer. According to the company, Ritter Sport’s market share in Russia is seven percent. Business in Russia accounted for around ten percent of Ritter Sport’s total sales.

Andriy Melnyk takes this as an opportunity to sharply criticize the group in a tweet. True to the motto “Square. Practical. Good” from Ritter Sport, Melnyk tweeted: “Square. Practical. Blood. Despite the aggression against Ukraine, Ritter Sport remains in Russia. Good luck.” He also shared a picture of the Twitter account “Nach_Ritter_Spocht_Deutschland”, which shows an edited “special edition” from Ritter Sport. Brand name: Ukrainian blood.

War in Ukraine: Ritter Sport wants to stay in Russia

In an interview, Ritter Sport boss Andreas Runken answered the question of whether it was right to stay in Russia: “I think so. As a food, chocolate is not affected by current sanctions lists. Shutting down the deal would not hurt those responsible for the war, nor would it help de-escalate it. We have no political ties. Chocolate isn’t that important. We’re not Siemens or anything.” (marv) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.